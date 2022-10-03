Electric Scam Leads “to Human Suffering, Death and Destruction”

The clip below begins with the President of Toyota explaining that switching to all-electric vehicles according to the Newsom-Hochul timeline is impossible. The whole thing is a scam.

Fox radio host Jimmy Failla started the discussion with the electric vehicle mandates. Democrats raise a lot of money off green energy, but it’s not sustainable, he said. Failla also asked who benefits from green energy, answering the question himself, “China!”

The electric vehicle is like “veganism on wheels,” he continued. Taxis can’t do it because you can’t get the miles out of it. More proof it’s a scam. Democrats know this.

Raymond Arroyo, a host on “Ingraham,’ said we’re “breaking the middle class” to do this. “Whenever the government is telling you what mode of transportation you can use,” it’s probably unconstitutional.

Lisa Boothe noted that the grid couldn’t handle it, and it allows the government to control when and where you can drive. She said, “this will lead to human suffering, death, and destruction.” She gave examples, such as Sri Lanka.

All agreed it’s a scam.

Chuck DeVore discussed it with Fox host Will Cain and said the pressure on the grid is causing rates to go up and making it difficult for people to pay their utility bills. Electric has gone up more than the rate of inflation under Biden. Natural gas prices were going up before the invasion, and it can’t all be blamed on Putin. “Biden’s vaunted transition is imposing higher costs on the industry. It makes it more costly and more difficult to take oil and gas out of the ground.”

The more you put wind and solar on the grid; the more expensive the grid gets because you need more expensive backup supplies standing around for when it’s not windy and it’s not summer.

For example, “the huge battery farms or natural gas plants that remain idle for much of the day and only operate for hours to keep that grid up. These cost a lot of money…”

