Thanks to Immunity, Pfizer Doesn’t Have to Answer Questions

Pfizer only sells its ‘vaccine’ to countries where it can’t be sued because their vaccines are experimental. It’s blanket immunity and it’s why Comirnaty, the fully-FDA approved vaccine, will never be sold here.

That way, you can’t sue the FDA, Pfizer or your employer accountable.

In Latin American countries Pfizer immunity went further. Pfizer insisted the governments cover the potential costs brought as a result of Pfizer’s own acts of negligence, fraud or malice. Pfizer even asked for sovereign assets such as embassy buildings and military bases be put up for collateral for any future legal costs.

Safe and effective?

The EU is investigating some of these immunity contracts. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla was supposed to testify before the European Parliament’s special committee on COVID-19. He was expected to face tough questions on how those secretive vaccine deals were struck.

He canceled. Bourla doesn’t want to stand by his product.

The committees don’t have any power anyway.

Dr. Panda says, “Back in 2021 the European Commission president Ursula von Der Leyen was negotiating a massive contract with Pfizer via text message. Now those messages have disappeared and Bourla doesn’t have to answer any questions.”

Related