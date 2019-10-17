Elijah Cummings, Dead at 68

Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, D-Md., died early Thursday at Johns Hopkins Hospital due to complications concerning longstanding health challenges, his office said in a statement.

He was 68 years of age.

Cummings, of Baltimore, has not returned to work after an undisclosed medical procedure that he said would only keep him away for about a week. He hasn’t been seen since September 11th.

Cummings was elected to Congress in 1996 and represents a portion of Baltimore. He was previously an attorney and a state lawmaker.

At the time of his death, he was chairman of the influential House Oversight Committee and a leading voice in the Congressional Black Caucus, a Marxist group. He actively worked to turn over the 2016 election via impeachment.

Rep. Cummings was an ardent opponent of all things right-wing.

Under President Obama, he took an active role in the IRS targeting hearings. He was a strong supporter of Planned Parenthood and late-term abortions and many radical causes. Currently, he was deeply involved in the impeachment of Donald J. Trump and had a pact with five other committees to find something with which to impeach him.

Earlier this year, Rep. Cummings was involved in a very public argument after President Trump called his district rat and crime infested. Cummings himself called it drug-infested in 1999.

The unidentified procedure caused Cummings to miss a September hearing on Washington, D.C., statehood. His statement didn’t detail the procedure. He previously was treated for heart and knee issues. His office has declined to comment.

As with all human beings, we are sorry he has died and wish he had lived a much longer life. All life is precious. May God rest his soul.