Elise Stefanik Nominated as US Ambassador to the UN

President-elect Donald Trump has offered Rep. Elise Stefanik the job of U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, and the New York Republican has accepted the offer, a senior source close to the presidential transition confirmed to CBS News.

The New York Post first reported the developments, with statements from Trump and Stefanik. CNN also reported the news, citing two sources.

“I am honored to nominate Chairwoman Elise Stefanik to serve in my Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter,” Trump said in a statement to CBS News.

She is Harvard-educated, once a Trump critic, now a fierce supporter. She began her early career as a domestic policy staff member in George W. Bush’s administration.

Stefanik is a reliable supporter of Israel, a fighter against anti-Semitism, and an unwavering supporter of women. Also, she’s no pushover.

“I am truly honored to earn President Trump’s nomination to serve in his Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations,” Stefanik said. “During my conversation with President Trump, I shared how deeply humbled I am to accept his nomination and that I look forward to earning the support of my colleagues in the United States Senate.”

The Senate will have to confirm Rep. Stefanik.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement Name Last name Email