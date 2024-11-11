“Like he [Ruben Gallego] wants her [Kari Lake] to die. He f****** hates her.

Ben Rappaport, the former Defense Legislative Correspondent for Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema, exposed Ruben Gallego’s hatred toward Kari Lake and conservatives during a conversation with an OMG undercover reporter.

The reporter asked Rappaport what Ruben Gallego thinks about conservatives and Kari Lake.

Rappaport said, “I mean, he f***ing hates a lot of [conservatives]… oh, he f***ing hates her. Like he wants her to die. He f***king hates her. I mean… he thinks that she’s a raving lunatic and a threat to democracy. And frankly, if she died, Ruben, I mean, Ruben wouldn’t kill her, but Ruben wouldn’t go to the funeral.

During the same conversation, he said Sen. Sinema gives ASU anything they want whenever they want it. The report suggests she is using her position to become university president.

“There’s an unwritten rule in our office that ASU gets what they ask for,” he reveals, hinting at Sinema’s cozy relationship with the university. When OMG American Swiper asked if Sinema is eyeing the ASU presidency, Rappaport responded, “Not out loud.” He added, “They love her…because she gets them a lot of things anyway.”

BREAKING: Former Sen. Sinema Aide Claims Ruben Gallego “Hates” Kari Lake, “Wants Her to Die;” Alleges Sinema Is Positioning for ASU Presidency in Possible Quid Pro Quo pic.twitter.com/3inPfR16W2 — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 8, 2024

ASU gave O’Keefe a non-answer about the report, but Kari Lake is concerned about Gallego’s level of hate, given his potential ties to cartels.

His policies support cartels and open borders.

Kari Lake is currently losing to Gallego. Hopefully, he is not as close to cartels as reported.

You are going to tell me that Kari Lake got 151,991 votes less than Trump? So I have looked back to 2008 and I have not found one single race in any state where the presidential candidate won the state but the senator lost by a margin of 150,000 votes. Has that ever happened… pic.twitter.com/J57McDETiL — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) November 11, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email