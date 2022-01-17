Elite FBI Force Didn’t Save the Rabbi and others, It Was a Chair

The FBI sent their elite force from Quantico to Colleyville Texas to allegedly rescue the four Jewish hostages in the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue. The FBI didn’t save them. The Rabbi threw a chair at the terrorist as the situation grew more dangerous. That’s what saved them.

The Texas rabbi who was held hostage with three congregants at his synagogue on Saturday said he escaped after throwing a chair at the hostage-taker.

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker of Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas told “CBS Mornings” on Monday that things “didn’t look good” or “sound good” in the last hour of the standoff because the hostage-taker “wasn’t getting what he wanted.” He said he and the remaining hostages were “terrified.”

Cytron-Walker said that once he saw a good opportunity for the three remaining hostages to escape, he threw a chair at the gunman and ran for the exit.

“When I saw an opportunity where he wasn’t in a good position I asked, made sure that the two gentlemen who were still with me, that they were, that they were ready to go, the exit wasn’t too far away. I told them to go, I threw a chair at the gunman and I headed for the door, and all three of us were able to get out without even a shot being fired,” Cytron-Walker said.

The madman terrorist chased them and then went back into the synagogue. It’s not clear if he killed himself or the FBI did.

The FBI did nothing except chat with the lunatic. Thank God the FBI didn’t shoot the hostages as they escaped. There are a lot of great agents but mostly, the FBI, due to its leadership, is a joke. It should be noted that all of the FBI-in-the-know maintained their silence during the fraudulent Russiagate and Ukrainegate fiascos, and during the Clinton cover-up, and now, as the FBI targets innocent Americans.

One of the congregants held hostage had been released prior to the rabbi and the other two fleeing.

The Rabbi received training that helped him escape, he told the media.

There is also some information floating around that there was a warning about this terrorist seven hours before he took over the synagogue. If anyone has any information, let me know. The media is memory-holing this attack.

The attacker, Malik Faisal Akram, is a criminal who was kicked out of a UK courtroom 20 years ago for screaming he wished he was part of the 9/11 terrorist group.

His family wants to now how he got a visa.

Related