Dr. Fauci Complains About Disinformation at Klaus Schwab’s WEF Summit

“We have ‘disinformation’ that is entirely destructive to a comprehensive public health endeavor,” says Dr. Fauci at Klaus Schwab’s WEF virtual summit.

Look, there is no question that the WEF and Klaus Schwab are dangerous to our freedoms and our way of life. Their WOKE ESG and overturning of capitalism, along with the complete disregard of national sovereignty will destroy the Western World. That is not hyperbole.

Dr. Fauci is one of the elite who is in bed with these people. The WEF’s motto is Build Back Better. Sound familiar?

Klaus Schwab, the Nazi-like head of this authoritarian mob, wants to provide the world with the COVID passes. Interesting? In addition to using the pandemic to further their ends, the World Economic Forum (WEF) uses the climate scam. These people are Marxists or worse.

The members of this elitist organized group want the peasants out of their cars, working from homes they don’t own, and eating bugs. That is not satire.

Fauci complained about disinformation to this elitist mafia that survives on disinformation – what a joke. He is part of The Great Reset which is well underway.

Watch:

NOW – "We have 'disinformation' that is entirely destructive to a comprehensive public health endeavor," says Dr. Fauci at Klaus Schwab's WEF virtual summit. pic.twitter.com/EBjAPdmZwa — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 17, 2022

THE CHARACTER OF THE MAN

While people were losing their jobs, Dr. Anthony Fauci was terrifying people, dividing us, playing the partisan, and moving the goalposts regularly. He is a big reason many people in this country are out of work, children lost more than a year of adequate learning, and we’ve lost our constitutional rights.

While all this was going on, he was getting rich. As you undoubtedly heard by now, he got rich in part from investments in several Chinese Communist companies. He lied about it to Sen. Marshall who grilled him about it last week.

Those companies included Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group Holdings, Hong Kong Exchange & Clearing, Ltd., and Wuxi Biologics Cayman, according to Breitbart. The investments are part of a fund that can distance him from guilt to a degree.

CCP companies are all controlled by the communist government and they have full access to the secrets of foreigners who deal with them. Foreigners must abide by their communist rules.

The fund invested 42.7 percent of its investors’ capital on companies based in Hong Kong and China, according to a fact sheet (pdf) published by the private investment firm Matthews Asia in September 2021.

Tencent owns WeChat and they spy on Americans for monitoring and censorship. The Trump admin moved to ban them along with TikTok because they are suspected of collecting data on Americans.

In 2019, Christopher Ford, who was then the assistant secretary of state for international security and non-proliferation, said China’s technology giants, including Alibaba, Baidu, and Tencent, have “become deeply enmeshed in Beijing’s system of oppression at home and its increasingly assertive strategic ambitions globally.”

Wuxi Biologics Cayman, a biopharmaceutical company listed in Hong Kong, has ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

His ties to Beijing and his aggressive covering up for them during the pandemic is a conflict of interest. His collaboration on gain-of-function research with them was a lot worse.

It makes one wonder what he thinks about their slave labor and genocide. We know the answer.

Related