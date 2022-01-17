MI DA Nessel Despicably Blames White Supremacists for Synagogue Attack

Perfectly awful Dana Nessel of Michigan, the Democrat attorney general, strongly suggested white supremacists caused the attack on Jewish worshippers in a synagogue in Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas. This is not satire. Nessel actually put that out there when the event first unfolded despite the fact that the man who took the hostages demanded the release of an Islamic terrorist.

Aside from the blatant lying, what a disgrace that she could be this evil. She also suggested white conservatives are to blame for the rise in anti-Semitism and crimes against other minorities when almost every bit of it is committed by liberal minorities.

The Attack of Terror

A Rabbi and three Jewish worshippers were taken hostage by Malik Faisal Akram who flew into the country two weeks ago and got hold of a gun and perhaps explosives. He went into the synagogue demanding the release of a terrorist, Lady Al Qaeda.

More than an hour after it became clear who the terrorist likely was and what he was after, Democratic Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel appeared on MSNBC and expressed her grave concern that white supremacy might be to blame.

To the Left, “white supremacy” now represents half the country that didn’t vote for Joe Dementia.

She had ZERO EVIDENCE but it doesn’t matter. Democrats don’t care about evidence or due process or our civil rights. They just want the soundbite out because they know people will only hear that.

“Now, we don’t know that for certain, but we have seen an incredible rise in rhetoric that is anti-Semitic being trafficked all around the country,” Nessel said. She didn’t bother to mention it’s mostly NOT white supremacists committing these crimes against minorities. Democrats are dehumanizing everyone on the Right just like the old Soviets would do.

Cable news is a pathetic propaganda vehicle. If you want the truth, you won’t get it from MSNBC or CNN.

Watch:

