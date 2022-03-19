Elites Consider Price Controls to Fix the Economy They’re Collapsing

An Opinion piece at The Hill asks if price controls are the answer to our gas and oil problems. It seems to me Venezuela already tried that and it has failed miserably. It is obviously not capitalism and it fails wherever it is tried.
The far-left authors claim that this is what might be needed to control inflation as if Democrats didn’t manipulate our economy and force this upon us.
They also want a war we can’t afford.
The authors of The Hill article write, “Whatever the drawbacks of price controls, however, the issue is no longer one of economic policy alone. It is now a strategic problem too, as the Biden administration’s other options for cushioning the impact of the Russian energy ban have their own downsides.”
The problem can be solved in part by stopping the wild spending and not destroying the fossil fuel industry. However, that’s not on their list.
Russia supplied 10% of the world’s crude up until the invasion but the embargoes on Crude have caused a major disruption in the oil market. It’s the worst since the oil crisis in 1973.
The IEA and Western economies are looking at ways to save oil. Some are talking about lowering the speed limit to save gas as they did in the ’70s. Others are talking about working from home part-time or recommending or telling people not to drive on Sundays in cities.
Pete Marie Antoinette Buttigieg said people who can’t afford the gas should take the bus. Oh, and you can buy an electric car if you want.
You can car share as well because these elites plan to make your life as miserable and as Orwellian as they can.
The one thing the West won’t do is increase fossil fuel production or even nuclear because of their whacked ideology. They seem to think only conservation can save the earth 100 years from now. If we did everything they want, best estimates suggest a decrease in the earth’s temperature by half a degree.
This is as China, India, and Russia build coal plants every week.
According to Zero Hedge, Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi stated Friday that price controls could be coming to the natural gas markets, likely meaning petrol is next.
Centralized command and control always builds the workers utopia, on the mountain of skulls as the river of gore rolls by.
More for them and less for you because some are a little more equal.
Not satisfied with owning everything and having all the money, now they want to own US.
Share? After divide and conquer, LMFAO!
The self appointed masters of the universe would make Caligula have gut busting laughs.
Sorry comrade, where I live there are no busses. Maybe butthead can buy everyone an electric car. I contend, do these dopes on the left really know how we get our electricity? Or do they think it actually comes from the outlet in the wall?
Breaking-Advice from Bloomberg for the serfs who make less than $300,000 annually:
Eat lentils
Buy in bulk
No one said the Great Reset Leap Forward would be fun
Don’t waste money on your pets
America is run by ideological idiots. Nixon tried price controls. The result was without a free market pricing and support of Israel, the Oil Cartel embargoed the US. Because of meddling with the free economy prices not only rose, but there were shortages, Price controls will means Shortages and Gas Lines. This created a situation throughout the 1970s which basically put us in a Depression, but the Government refused to call it that. The chain was broken by Reagan Tax cuts, but since the Democrat Congress refused to cut Government spending we suffered an Economic Hangover well into the 1990s.
The only way out of this financial situation is Oil and Gas Production, a reduction in Government Spending, control of the Borders, the removal of all Illegal Aliens, and tariffs to force business to bring manufacturing back to America. We also need to consider judicious use of Monopoly and Antitrust Laws to slice and dice Corporations to increase competition. Big Business and Big Government is not good for The People, just the Rich and Powerful. A strong Middle Class requires a lot of Small Business which Democrats destroyed with the Covid Hoax.
Why is Traitor Joe hell bent on forcing everyone into electric cars when China and Russia control the Natural Resources to make them? Traitor Joe and the Democrats must go – NOW! The States need to step in with an Article 5 Convention while they still can.