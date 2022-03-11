Colin Kaepernick Wants Back Into the Slave Owners League

“Before they put you on the field, teams poke, prod, and examine you searching for any defect that might affect your performance. No boundary respect. No dignity left intact,” Kaepernick added, watching a line of prospective players walk off a training room platform before transforming into shackled slaves approaching an auction block. “Look at this here! Come on! Who wants this?” an auctioneer says. ~ Colin Kaepernick, in his drama series “Colin in Black & White.”

Colin Kaepernick has been out of the NFL since the 2016 season, but he wants back in. It’s been on ESPN all day. Rich commie Kaepernick has been whining because he’s not playing.

Kaepernick is in the “best shape of his life,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Sure is! Best shape ever for Madden Football, not the real thing.

“In the best shape of his life. He wants to play. He’s ready to play,” one source told Schefter. “He would be a great fit for teams with QB vacancies to fill who want to win a Super Bowl.”

“I will NEVER be convinced that Colin Kaepernick is not better than 80% of the backup QB that’s are employed right now. If Jake Fromm and Mike Glennon can still be employed by the NFL then a former Super Bowl and Pro Bowl QB should get a shot to be on a team as well,” an NFL fan tweeted.

Kaepernick was good in 2016 but lost his edge. Now, he’s 6 years older and still a trouble maker. Go away kneeler.

Colin Kaepernick: “The NFL is akin to slavery.” Also Colin Kaepernick: “I have dreams of playing in the NFL again one day.” Believe in something… unless you get a bigger paycheck from something else. Then believe in that, instead. https://t.co/cxVXHYTl5C — Zeek Arkham, The Notorious C.O.P. (@ZeekArkham) March 11, 2022

