Elizabeth Warren forced to admit Soleimani was a terrorist, not an ‘official’

Elizabeth Warren appeared on The View Tuesday and Meghan McCain cornered her on her refusal to call Qassem Soleimani a terrorist. She had to ask her three times when she finally, reluctantly, called him a terrorist.

Ultimately she is very dishonest. She slithers around the truth, trying to make everything work in her favor.

McCain began by pointing out a few changes in Warren’s recent statements on Soleimani, saying, “You issued a statement calling Soleimani a murderer. Later, you issued a second statement saying he was, quote, ‘an assassination of a senior foreign military official.’ This is a man who is obviously responsible for hundreds of American troops’ deaths, carnage that we can’t imagine. The State Department has designated this as a terrorist organization.”

“I don’t understand the flip-flop. I don’t understand why it was so hard to call him a terrorist, and I would just like you to explain the change,” McCain told Warren.

Watch:

Asked several times by @MeghanMcCain if Gen. Soleimani was a terrorist, Sen. Elizabeth Warren says, “Of course he is. He’s part of a group that our federal government has designated as a terrorist. The question, though, is what’s the right response?” https://t.co/tmqF9En73W pic.twitter.com/kr7By0AyEl — ABC News (@ABC) January 7, 2020