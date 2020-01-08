Iraq warned in advance of the attack, President to de-escalate

The Iranian missile attack last night was against the Iraqi and Kurdistan bases where U.S. troops are housed, but not against U.S. bases. There was no damage to speak of and no casualties. For that reason, the President will likely announce today that they will not respond militarily (watch below). He will de-escalate.

The Iranian missiles were seen as a face-saving move by the administration. Iranians are lying to their people, even claiming they killed Americans.

Iran alerted Iraq prior to the attack, which is why Mark Esper offered a diplomatic off-ramp in a hastily called press conference yesterday afternoon.

THE WARNING CAME 80 MINUTES BEFORE

ZARIF DOESN’T WANT US TO BOMB THEM

Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif who hoped to enter the U.S. and spread his propaganda to the U.N. was denied a visa by the United States government. Therefore, he’s spreading his propaganda via comments on Twitter about “starving” Iranians and “cowardly assassinations.”

On the 6th he wrote, “What the US has accomplished in its terrorist assassination of anti-ISIS heroes is to unleash global anti-US fury and a worldwide rancor—on a scale not seen in recent memory. End of malign U.S. presence in West Asia has begun.”

Why would we want this man in the United States?

After the massive bombing in Iraq last night, he wrote that Iran has “concluded proportionate measures” and “we do not seek escalation or war.”

In other words, we got our revenge, now please don’t bomb us into oblivion. This is a solid win by the United States.

THE AYATOLLAH WON’T TOLERATE OUR PRESENCE

The Ayatollah tweeted he “slapped” the U.S. in its face.

In additional tweets, he made it clear that Iran was pleased to see the Iraqi Parliament vote to oust Americans, adding Iran will not accept a U.S. presence.

Then he added in a series of tweets that the “corruptive presence of the US must be stopped.” He also repeated his prior comments.

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM OF THE PRESIDENT’S COMMENTS HERE

