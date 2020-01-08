Iraq warned in advance of the attack, President to de-escalate

The Iranian missile attack last night was against the Iraqi and Kurdistan bases where U.S. troops are housed, but not against U.S. bases. There was no damage to speak of and no casualties. For that reason, the President will likely announce today that they will not respond militarily (watch below). He will de-escalate.

The Iranian missiles were seen as a face-saving move by the administration. Iranians are lying to their people, even claiming they killed Americans.

Iran alerted Iraq prior to the attack, which is why Mark Esper offered a diplomatic off-ramp in a hastily called press conference yesterday afternoon.

THE WARNING CAME 80 MINUTES BEFORE

Good morning. Iraq reversed, saying now no casualties.. Iraq PM knew of an attack around midnight. 80 min. prior. Attack started 1:20 am, same time Suleimani was killed. Discrepancy in reaction between Zarif & Khamenei twitter. Trump to speak. +Tragedy of Boeing crash in Iran — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) January 8, 2020

– #Iraq PM Abdulmahdi: Informed abt attack in advance

– #Iran FM Zarif: Iraqi Govt/Armed Forces were informed

– IRGC media warn of further direct retaliation *if* US responds, hedges by calling it “beginning”

– AAH chief says retaliation for Soleimani “begun”, time for Muhandis — Mohammad Ali Shabani (@mashabani) January 8, 2020

ZARIF DOESN’T WANT US TO BOMB THEM

Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif who hoped to enter the U.S. and spread his propaganda to the U.N. was denied a visa by the United States government. Therefore, he’s spreading his propaganda via comments on Twitter about “starving” Iranians and “cowardly assassinations.”

On the 6th he wrote, “What the US has accomplished in its terrorist assassination of anti-ISIS heroes is to unleash global anti-US fury and a worldwide rancor—on a scale not seen in recent memory. End of malign U.S. presence in West Asia has begun.”

Why would we want this man in the United States?

After the massive bombing in Iraq last night, he wrote that Iran has “concluded proportionate measures” and “we do not seek escalation or war.”

In other words, we got our revenge, now please don’t bomb us into oblivion. This is a solid win by the United States.

Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched. We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 8, 2020

THE AYATOLLAH WON’T TOLERATE OUR PRESENCE

The Ayatollah tweeted he “slapped” the U.S. in its face.

The lying, rambling US govt – whose words are worthless – tried to introduce this great Mujahid & Commander in the fight against terrorism as a terrorist. The Iranian nation slapped them in the face with their turn out in the millions for the funeral of General Soleimani. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) January 8, 2020

In additional tweets, he made it clear that Iran was pleased to see the Iraqi Parliament vote to oust Americans, adding Iran will not accept a U.S. presence.

Our parliament’s enactment yesterday was very good. The day before yesterday, the enactment by the Iraqi parliament on expelling the US was also very good. God willing, He will grant them success and assist them to finish this path successfully. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) January 8, 2020

Then he added in a series of tweets that the “corruptive presence of the US must be stopped.” He also repeated his prior comments.

The corruptive presence of the US in the region of West Asia must be stopped. #SevereRevenge — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) January 8, 2020

The US has caused war, division, sedition, destruction, and the demolition of infrastructures in this region. Of course they do this everywhere in the world. This region won’t accept the US presence. Governments elected by nations won’t accept the presence of the US. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) January 8, 2020

They were slapped last night, but such military actions are not enough. #AlAssadBase — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) January 8, 2020

