Obama gave US Citizenship to 2500 Iranian Elite

In July of 2018, a top Iranian official announced that Obama gave 2500 Iranians U.S. citizenship. Cleric and Parliament member, Hojjat al-Islam Mojtaba Zolnour claimed that during the negotiations for the Iran deal, President Obama gave citizenship to 2500 Iranians, many of whom are government officials and their family and friends.

These people were allegedly granted U.S. citizenship as a favor to the [radical] President Hassan Rouhani, Fox News reported. He might have meant a green card, The Daily Mail reported, but, either way, it’s bad.

Zolnour, who is close to Khamenei, reported this information to Iran’s Etemad newspaper which was cited by Fars News agency.

The cleric claimed it was done as a favor to senior Iranian officials linked to President Hassan Rouhani, and he maintained the move created a competition among Iranian officials over whose children would benefit from the scheme.

“When Obama, during the negotiations about the JCPOA, decided to do a favor to these men, he granted citizenship to 2,500 Iranians and some officials started a competition over whose children could be part of these 2,500 Iranians,” he revealed.

“If today these Iranians get deported from America, it will become clear who is complicit and sells the national interest like he is selling candies to America,” he added.

“It should be stated exactly which children of which authorities live in the United States and have received citizenship or residency,” the official in Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s inner circle stated.

THEY WERE MOSTLY IRANIAN ELITES

Zolnour guessed that between 30 and 60 are studying in the U.S. The rest of them were working in the country “against our national interests,” according to Fox News.

The brother of Rouhani Ali Fereydoun sent his son to live in the U.S. Fatemeh Ardeshir Larijani is also here. She is the daughter of the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament. It’s not known if they received citizenship.

This is a comment by an Iranian official and the former administration officials don’t believe it. Current State Department officials won’t comment.

Fox reported further: “Many ordinary Iranians are surprised and feel betrayed that children of the regime officials live and work in the U.S.,” Saeed Ghasseminejad, a research fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a Washington-based research institute, told Fox News. “The regime officials chant death to America but send their children to the U.S., away from the hell they have created in Iran over the past four decades.”

There was a ban against Iranians so why are these elite here? There is a report by Voice of America that Soleimani’s daughter has U.S. citizenship, but we can’t confirm that.

In light of this, there is concern about sleeper cells reportedly in the United States. Iran is known for using soft targets in past retaliations. If they do, it will be a disaster for Iran.