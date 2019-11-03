Elizabeth Warren’s Astounding Explanations of Medicare for All

Elizabeth Warren says that anyone who is not a billionaire won’t pay higher taxes under her healthcare plan. She fails to mention that her financial transaction tax, her employer tax, and her capital gains tax would all clearly affect non-billionaires. The $9 trillion payroll tax will certainly hurt the American worker.

Her math is deplorable, especially when she claims billionaires will pay for it. The total wealth of all billionaires in the USA is $3 trillion and, even if she stole very dime they make, they can’t pay for her plan.

She knows that. The fake Indian is lying again.

NEWS: @ewarren told me her Medicare for All proposal won't raise taxes for anyone with under $1 billion after I asked who's in the "middle class" she promises not to raise taxes for pic.twitter.com/9u1e6ApGMi — Zak Hudak (@cbszak) November 3, 2019

She will promise anything. Yet, in fact, Warren‘s “tax the rich” scheme won’t work because the rich will take their money and go. As for the new immigrants coming up with over $1.2 billion, they won’t give the gringo a dime. The government will also have to fund massive unemployment for her $52 trillion Medicare for All scheme.

Warren’s overall plan to remake capitalism into socialism with her playing the role of Vincent Maduro.

The senator from Massachusetts thinks 248 billionaires will pay for it, along with corporations, and people given amnesty, and these same people will fork over their earnings for her Green New Deal, reparations, paying off everyone’s college debt, providing free 0-college education, and so much more.

This is a parody, horror parody.

In this clip, she claims everyone who is not a billionaire as middle-class.

Elizabeth Warren says companies might have to give products away in this next clip. It’s a very strange thing to say.

The working class people she supports in the fossil fuel industry and healthcare insurance will be on unemployment lines.

Question: “Mayor Buttigieg says this is heading into a 2-way race between you and him. Do you agree?” Sen. Elizabeth Warren: “I’m just out here talking about why I’m running for president… I’ve spent my lifetime fighting for working families.” pic.twitter.com/gcCKaFDnIS — The Hill (@thehill) November 3, 2019

Oh, wait, I misspeak. Health insurance workers can go sell car insurance.

Q: Where do those who work in health insurance go when private insurance is eliminated? Sen. Warren: “No one gets left behind. Some of the people currently working in health insurance will work in other parts of insurance. In life insurance, in auto insurance, in car insurance.” pic.twitter.com/AHu1jzjZkz — The Hill (@thehill) November 3, 2019