Elon Musk: All Social Media Platforms Work with the US Government to Censor

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

All social media platforms work with the US government to censor content, Twitter CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday.

Twitter Files released by Musk shows that the platform colluded with the FBI, CIA, Pentagon, and other government agencies to suppress information on elections, Ukraine, and Covid-19.

“*Every* social media company is engaged in heavy censorship, with significant involvement of and, at times, explicit direction of the government,” Musk tweeted, adding that “Google frequently makes links disappear, for example.”

A lawsuit filed earlier this year by the attorneys general of Missouri and Louisiana alleges that officials from no fewer than 12 government agencies met weekly with representatives of Twitter, Facebook, and other Big Tech firms in 2020 to decide which narratives and users to censor, with topics ranging from alleged election interference to Covid-19.

The Whie House refuses to respond to the documents, and the FBI called the them conspiracy theories and misinformation. That was despite the fact that the information came from their agents.

KitDotCom weighed in:


