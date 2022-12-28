Elon Musk: All Social Media Platforms Work with the US Government to Censor

All social media platforms work with the US government to censor content, Twitter CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday.

Twitter Files released by Musk shows that the platform colluded with the FBI, CIA, Pentagon, and other government agencies to suppress information on elections, Ukraine, and Covid-19.

“*Every* social media company is engaged in heavy censorship, with significant involvement of and, at times, explicit direction of the government,” Musk tweeted, adding that “Google frequently makes links disappear, for example.”

Most people don’t appreciate the significance of the point Matt was making: *Every* social media company is engaged in heavy censorship, with significant involvement of and, at times, explicit direction of the government. Google frequently makes links disappear, for example. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 27, 2022

A lawsuit filed earlier this year by the attorneys general of Missouri and Louisiana alleges that officials from no fewer than 12 government agencies met weekly with representatives of Twitter, Facebook, and other Big Tech firms in 2020 to decide which narratives and users to censor, with topics ranging from alleged election interference to Covid-19.

The Whie House refuses to respond to the documents, and the FBI called the them conspiracy theories and misinformation. That was despite the fact that the information came from their agents.

KitDotCom weighed in:

Google, Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft have betrayed you. To protect their monopolies they sold you out to the deep state. Their products and services are used to spy on you and to manipulate you. Big Tech are co-conspirators in some of the biggest crimes against humanity. — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) December 27, 2022

Without a corrupted media and big tech the evildoers can’t deceive or manipulate you. Their non-stop lies and censorship have been exposed. The deep state attacked and censored the truth. Their ability to do this in the future must be destroyed. We must end the deep state. — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) December 27, 2022

