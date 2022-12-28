Cheney’s Pal Steve Scalise Waits in the Wings to Take the Speakership

If Kevin McCarthy fails to win enough votes to become Speaker, Steve Scalise is waiting in the wings. He’s making a play for Speaker. He’s a poor candidate for Conservatives.

In 2018 Scalise tried withholding border security funding unless “dreamers” received citizenship. Scalise has been silent on Pelosi’s J6 involvement.

He was the only leadership member who supported Liz Cheney.

“Team Hageman repeatedly asked Congressman Scalise for assistance, and unlike the rest of House Leadership, he refused to lift a finger against Cheney,” a GOP operative closely involved in the race against soon-to-be former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) told The Daily Wire. “It was baffling, almost like he was under her spell.”

Politico reported last week that a small group of lawmakers approached Scalise and told him to “just be ready” in case McCarthy did not win over the five Republicans still holding out on backing his bid for House Speaker.

The Republicans who have come out publicly against McCarthy include Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC), Rep. Bob Good (R-VA), Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT), and Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ).

One source has, however, told the outlet that Scalise would only pursue a leadership bid if McCarthy had stepped aside already.

“Does he want to be Speaker? Absolutely. But is he going to screw Kevin? Absolutely not,” a source told Just the News.

Republicans are going to take over on January 3rd. They don’t have much time.

