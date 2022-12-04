Elon Musk Believes His Life Could Be in Danger

During the Q&A on Twitter Space, Elon Musk said he’s not suicidal if he suddenly dies by suicide. He believes his life is in danger for releasing the Twitter files. He’s not planning to do public speaking engagements.

Mr. Musk is taking on some of the world’s most powerful and corrupt people. He must be getting a lot of pressure. We’ve seen what these people have done to Jan. 6 protesters. So many of those people did nothing but walk around the Capitol or stand on the steps and were made to suffer severe penalties.

You can listen to him here.


John Vieira
John Vieira
8 seconds ago

The only reason I do believe that Trump is still above ground is that the “vermin” do realize that any abrupt termination of his being would be countered by an immediate backlash from over 50 million armed Americans…and although they are ‘ahead’ in their agenda, they are not able to handle this, yet…maybe another 87,000 armed “auditors(?)” might tip the balance???

