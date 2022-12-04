Elon Musk Believes His Life Could Be in Danger

During the Q&A on Twitter Space, Elon Musk said he’s not suicidal if he suddenly dies by suicide. He believes his life is in danger for releasing the Twitter files. He’s not planning to do public speaking engagements.

Mr. Musk is taking on some of the world’s most powerful and corrupt people. He must be getting a lot of pressure. We’ve seen what these people have done to Jan. 6 protesters. So many of those people did nothing but walk around the Capitol or stand on the steps and were made to suffer severe penalties.

🚨Elon Musk just told tens of thousands of people listening to Twitter space that he could be eliminated, if does an open air parade 😭 pic.twitter.com/ibXz2aDF5g — Kreately (@KreatelyStrong) December 4, 2022

You can listen to him here.

Thank you Elon. We learned a lot. Here’s the full length Twitter space recording. Very important stuff. https://t.co/dU2YAxT9Sj https://t.co/WPemaxohjg — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) December 4, 2022

