Media Tries to Harm Twitter Reporter Matt Taibbi for Seeking Truth

The leftist media is starting to react to the release of the Twitter Files, and they aren’t taking it well. They’re especially angry with journalist Matt Taibbi for going through the files and reporting the truth, something they should be doing, but they’re soulless, so they won’t. He’s doing an excellent job of analyzing and synthesizing material.

Newsmax anchor Greg Kelly tweeted: Matt Taibbi did a GREAT JOB on this Twitter thing. And all these crying WACKO liberal “journalists” are just JEALOUS! He’s been working his ass off for decades, yet he became one of the most important people on EARTH in two hours, and BOY do they hate that. MATT TAIBBI!

Glenn Greenwald responded to the attacks using his unique style. The sleaziest of the sleaze reporters are exposing their truly rotting inner selves.

Ben Collins is one of the worst of them. He’s retweeting every nasty comment he can find. He’s also downplaying what was revealed to his innocent readers. They haven’t a clue as to what he is. After reporting lies about people for some time, Collins is worried about Taibbi naming people and putting people “in danger.” That danger claim is a gimmick. That is said so, if anyone has any kind of problem, they can blame him and Elon Musk.

Matt Taibbi is a hero. He’s telling the truth no matter the price. He didn’t need to do this, but he decided the truth was worth it. It’s a really big story.

The sleazy, pro-censorship pack of liberal employees of media corporations united last night to attack @mtaibbi — as they do to any journalist who breaks a real story about real power centers — and, because they were so desperate to discredit it, showed what they are. Watch: pic.twitter.com/DWEIL70G1h — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 3, 2022

For those of you who have not seen the primary material by @mtaibbi regarding the suppression collusion of the DNC and Twitter during the Biden campaign, here is the thread. #TwitterFiles https://t.co/I0Mmia8vil — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 3, 2022

