Dutch Police Overturn Farmers’ Tractors with Farmers in Them – “Dystopian Hell”

Under the spell of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Netherlands officials are seizing 3,000 farms in the country because of a very unnecessary nitrogen rule. The authoritarian rulers allegedly decided to reduce nitrogen emissions and livestock quotas to fight climate change. The nitrogen rule was reportedly a Klaus Schwab (President of the WEF) suggestion.

They are paying the farmers for the farms, but farmers don’t want to lose their farms and livelihoods. Many planned to pass them down to their children.

In some of the clips below, watch the police use heavy machinery to overturn the tractors that farmers use in the protests. The farmers were in the tractors at the time.

When Dutch farmers peacefully protest, police drag them into vans. They’re imitating Chinese communists.

Netherlands Police are using heavy machinery to tip over tractors with farmers INSIDE of them. When protesters peacefully stand against the machines, the police drag them into black vans. Shocking Chinese style protest enforcement in a supposed western liberal-democracy. pic.twitter.com/p7usLwkXVE — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) December 2, 2022

🇳🇱 The Dutch farmers have started protesting again today and were immediately hunted down and disbanded by the police and riot squads. This is what ‘liberal democracy’ looks like under prime minister Mark Rutte. pic.twitter.com/9Jvb18LfWP — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) December 1, 2022

They’re nationalizing farmland.

🚨🚨 Dutch citizens are joining the farmers in a national strike against the WEF and the Rutte government.pic.twitter.com/yLt1mR7gVv — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) December 1, 2022

THE COMMUNIST NETHERLANDS

Legal analyst Eva Vlaardingerbroek said the government is communist.

They are deliberately interfering with the food supply. Farmers stand in the way of The Great Reset. If you control the food supply, you control the people, Vlaardingerbroeck said.

🇳🇱The Dutch farmers have had enough and are courageously fighting back against the Great Reset. They deserve your full support. They certainly have mine. It’s very simple: No farmers, no food. #DutchFarmers #boeren pic.twitter.com/SjY8XVWkNV — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) July 8, 2022

“DYSTOPIAN HELL”

In the clip below, Ms. Vlaardingerbroek told Megyn Kelly that she believes the Dutch government wants more land for the non-stop migrants pouring in. Also, this is a global movement. Farmers keep the government from taking over the food supply.

The Netherlands caters to unelected people in the EU and doesn’t care about the Dutch people.

A UK political commenter said the real agenda is control and they’re creating “some kind of a dystopian Hell.” We are not in “some kind of crisis,” that we have to tear farms away from people.

Watch:

The EU is also cracking down on free speech.

