Elon Musk Capitulates to de Moraes in Brazil

The social network X, formerly known as Twitter, said Friday that it had taken steps to comply with demands issued by the Brazilian Supreme Court. The company named a representative in the country and blocked accounts that Moraes had accused of propagating misinformation and undermining Brazilian democracy. Much of the company’s fines have also been paid off.
Moraes responded on Saturday with a short judicial order requesting additional documents. He gave the company five days to complete the paperwork to legalize its presence in Brazil and asked several agencies to investigate X’s legal standing in Brazil.
Many in Brazil were relieved by Musk’s capitulation. Many here see the decision to suspend X as extreme. However, in a country deeply protective of its sovereignty and sensitive to foreign meddling, many also felt Musk had gone too far in attacking Brazil’s highest court.
“X didn’t back down because of reason, but because it bowed to pressure,” the newspaper editorial board O Globo said Saturday. “The suspension of the platform, while necessary to assure the sovereignty of the country, should not go on for too long.”
WOW: @elonmusk unexpectedly gave in to Brazil and agreed to block certain @X accounts in order to remain operational in the country.
Didn’t see that coming! pic.twitter.com/xqpuOAAP1L
— Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) September 21, 2024