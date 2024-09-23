Harris & Trump Might Do Back-to-Back Interviews on 60 Minutes

Kamala Harris chickened out of the Al Smith Event, which presidential candidates always attend. She is terrified of dinner parties and had to do a dress rehearsal of one she was going to with important donors. She knows she’s weird.

Harris hasn’t given a challenging interview, and her lies are never questioned. She hasn’t given a presser. She’s running from the basement like Joe. Harris might do an interview with 60 Minutes, but I would be surprised if they asked her any tough questions.

The 60 Minutes Interview

According to Axios, Vice President Harris and former President Trump are considering “60 Minutes” interviews that would air back-to-back on Oct. 7 as a campaign grand finale.

With Trump ruling out a second debate with Harris, the CBS News juggernaut — which drew 11 million viewers last week for its 57th-season premiere — would give the campaigns one last mass audience 29 days before Election Day.

The Harris campaign is in active talks with “60 Minutes.” Trump sources say an interview is TBD.

However, a source familiar with the Trump negotiations teased: “Nobody gets ratings like President Donald J. Trump.”

In 2020, a “60 Minutes” episode featuring interviews with Trump and Joe Biden drew 17.4 million viewers, the show’s biggest audience in over two years.

The interview could be attractive for Harris to help squelch questions about avoiding tough interviews.

“60 Minutes” took the unusual step of disclosing the interview overtures in a story by AP’s David Bauder on Sept. 12.

Scott Pelley has been assigned to interview Trump, and Bill Whitaker will interview Harris. Whitaker interviewed Harris last fall, providing a familiarity factor to help entice the campaign.

The VP candidates, Tim Walz and JD Vance, are also invited to participate.