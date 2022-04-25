Elon Musk Did It! Trump Responds

Elon Musk made it happen with an offer Twitter couldn’t refuse. He now owns Twitter. Free speech will return to Twitter and it has the crazed left insisting they will leave.

They were going to move to Canada too if Trump became President in 2016 and they didn’t.

They think free speech is dangerous. Elon Musk hopes his worst opponents stay.

I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022

Former President Trump will not return to Twitter, even as Elon Musk purchases the social media company and reinstates his account. He will use his own TRUTH Social as the sole platform for his voice.

However, his spokesperson Liz Harrington will likely remain on Twitter with updates.

Truth Social is still in the testing stage. It could end up as simply a Trump campaign site or a MAGA movement site.

Twitter’s board has accepted Tesla CEO Elon Musk‘s $54.20 per share offer to take the social media giant private.

Under the terms of the agreement, Twitter stockholders will receive $54.20 in cash for each share of Twitter common stock that they own upon closing of the proposed transaction. The purchase price represents a 38% premium to Twitter’s closing stock price on April 1, 2022, the last trading day before Musk disclosed a 9.2% stake in the company.

Related