MSNBC Expert Malcolm Nance Has a Crazy Bomb Video

As reported, crazy MSNBC analyst Malcolm Nance claimed he joined his Ukrainian friends to fight in Ukraine. He included a photo of himself attired in full military fighting gear.

“The more I saw of the war going on, the more I thought, I’m done talking,” Nance said on last Monday night – the 18th, in an interview with former MSNBC colleague Joy Reid. “It’s time to take action here. So, about a month ago, I joined the international legion here in Ukraine, and I am here to help this country fight, you know, what essentially is a war of extermination.”

The Gateway Pundit noted that on the same day he interviewed with MSNBC, Nance also claimed he was in an air raid with Russian missiles. That video is odd, to say the least. He’s nonchalantly counting “500-pound bombs”.

As an aside, the one thing we wondered about – since Nance is supposed to be a military expert – was when did they start dropping 500-pound bombs? And bombs come in threes? He smells and tastes them as he casually sits on a bench with an ally whose wife left him.

Most people don’t believe anything Nance says anyway.

Reporter: was that an airstrike? Nance: yes–came from a ship 500 lb bomb

*smells air*

came from the southeast

fired from 173 degree azimuth

*tastes dirt*

by a guy named Greg

*squints*

wife just left him pic.twitter.com/l4i5A3b1Yv — ₩₳Ɽ ₱₳₮Ⱨ (@WarPath2pt0) April 19, 2022

