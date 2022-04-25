NY Judge Holds Trump in Contempt, 10k a Day Fine

A New York judge held Donald Trump in contempt for failing to comply with a subpoena that was issued by the Marxist hack Letitia James. She ran on a vow to ‘get Trump’.

James filed for a contempt ruling and got what she asked for from a left-wing New York judge, who is fining Trump $10k per day until he complies with the subpoena.

NY State Judge Arthur Engoron finds Donald Trump in contempt of court, orders $10k/day penalty for every day he does not comply with subpoena from New York AG for documents — Ilya Marritz (@ilyamarritz) April 25, 2022

Donald J. Trump has been held in contempt of court in the AGs investigation into his business practices. He will be fined $10k a day until he satisfies the court's requirements. — Jonah Bromwich (@Jonesieman) April 25, 2022

CBS NEWS reports:

New York Attorney General Letitia James urged a judge Friday to “coerce” former President Donald Trump into complying with a subpoena demanding searches of three of his mobile devices and multiple document storage sites.

Trump failed to meet a court-ordered March 31 deadline to turn over subpoenaed material, claiming he had none of the documents demanded by James’ office as part of its investigation into his company’s financial practices. A week later, James asked the judge overseeing her office’s investigation to issue a contempt citation and fine Trump $10,000 per day until he complied with the subpoena.

“The Court should put an end to Mr. Trump’s intransigence and subterfuge,” attorneys working for James wrote in the Friday evening filing.

Trump attorney Alina Habba said in a filing Tuesday that Trump’s eponymous company may have the documents being sought, but Trump himself does not.

The attorney general said Friday that Trump cannot “pass off” responsibility for complying with the subpoena to his company.

James is going after him for political reasons, not because she has a thing on him.

