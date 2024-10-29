Bannon: Young African-American, Hispanic Men DETEST Harris

“The four months in federal prison not only didn’t break me, it empowered me. I am more energized and more focused than I’ve ever been in my entire life.”

Steve Bannon posted a powerful opening statement as a newly released prisoner. He refers to himself as a political prisoner. He said he was imprisoned for refusing to kowtow to a corrupt J6 panel. That panel was run in the most unAmerican way imaginable.

He noted that Robert Kagan resigned from WaPo for not endorsing Harris. He and his wife, Victoria Nuland, brought this Ukraine debacle upon us. Along with the media, they have no plan to give up power.

Bannon warned that Marc Elias is out there preparing to corrupt the election with lawsuits, and Jaimie Raskin is out working as Pelosi’s disciple. Nancy Pelosi is giving interviews, saying her one mission in life is to ensure Donald Trump never holds the office of president again. Raskin clarified that if they take the House with even one vote, they will stop Donald Trump from assuming the presidency if he wins. They will claim he is an insurrectionist.

The Trump ally said that Pelosi sent him to prison to tamp down the power of the show. She also hoped to break him. Neither happened.

Bannon said that after being a political prisoner in federal prison, he found that the young men in this country who are African-American and Hispanic detest, detest Kamala Harris. They detest her.”

They will go into detail later today.

He said we a chance to go past race on November 5th.

Watch:

