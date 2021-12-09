Elon Musk Finds Biden’s BBB & Government “Violence” – “Scary”

Honestly, I would just can this whole bill— don’t pass it… I would just delete it. DELETE.
~ Elon Musk
Elon Musk slammed Joe Biden and his Build Back Better [Great Reset] bill. As he said, “It does not make sense to take the job of capital allocation away from people who have demonstrated great skill in capital allocation and give it to an entity that has demonstrated very poor skill in capital allocation which is the government. I mean you can think of the government essentially as a corporation in the limit…the government is simply the biggest corporation with a monopoly on violence and where you have no recourse so how much money you want to give that entity.”
What he leaves out is the government has access to the limitless taxpayer purse and will bleed it dry, although he addresses the fact that there aren’t enough billionaires to pay for these programs.
.@elonmusk just took (not a) flamethrower to Biden’s ENTIRE agenda— there is nothing left.
WATCH.pic.twitter.com/h70RgVDlBS
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 7, 2021
The problem with the BBB is it seems designed to destroy the economy and replace it with welfare and total central government governance.
If nothing else, people should understand this is unaffordable and will destroy the economy. The Left really has no idea what to put in its place. They just know they want to control everything
We are nearing a point of no return. It is terrifying.
There is a lot of accounting trickery in this bill that isn’t being disclosed to the public
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 8, 2021
Nothing is more permanent than a “temporary” government program
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 8, 2021
This is scary, something’s got to give
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 8, 2021
Taxing all billionaires at 100% only drops national debt by ~10%, which is just one year of deficit spending
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 8, 2021
The problem with him saying it is he got his and he received a lot of subsidies because the government wanted his product. That doesn’t mean he’s wrong. He’s not.
Starting back in the 1990’s Hillary Clinton brought “Chicago Style” politics to Washington DC. Bill may have been President, but Hillary had a Plan. The philosophy for that Plan was hatched back in the late 1960’s. Hillary was able to seed the Government with like minded Communist back in the 1990’s. When Hillary was Secretary, she was rejected by Russia because Russia had overcome Communism and wasn’t going back. That’s why Democrats always cry Russia. Russia understands the evils of Communism and were not getting in bed with Hillary. Russia is an enemy of Communist Democrats. Russia isn’t our enemy – yet! The Heritage Index of Economic Freedom no longer list America in the top 10 most Capitalist Countries. America was Number 6 when President Trump was in charge. As Russia moves more towards Capitalism, America is moving more Communist.
Russia economically is an enemy of the Communist Chinese and Socialist Europe, but the Communist Democrats saber-rattling in America is pushing Russia militarily to have closer ties with China. Just like America isn’t perfect, neither is Russia, but we have a lot more in common with the mostly Capitalist Russia and very little in common with the totally Communist Chinese and the Globalist. America’s new Communist leaning Government should scare every businessman in a America to death. China is playing American Business. If America goes Communist, the Communist will take over business and the people who own a business now will be gulags. You’re damn right people like Musk are concerned. Every businessman should be.