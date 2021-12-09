Elon Musk Finds Biden’s BBB & Government “Violence” – “Scary”

















Honestly, I would just can this whole bill— don’t pass it… I would just delete it. DELETE. ~ Elon Musk

Elon Musk slammed Joe Biden and his Build Back Better [Great Reset] bill. As he said, “It does not make sense to take the job of capital allocation away from people who have demonstrated great skill in capital allocation and give it to an entity that has demonstrated very poor skill in capital allocation which is the government. I mean you can think of the government essentially as a corporation in the limit…the government is simply the biggest corporation with a monopoly on violence and where you have no recourse so how much money you want to give that entity.”

What he leaves out is the government has access to the limitless taxpayer purse and will bleed it dry, although he addresses the fact that there aren’t enough billionaires to pay for these programs.

Watch:

.@elonmusk just took (not a) flamethrower to Biden’s ENTIRE agenda— there is nothing left. WATCH.pic.twitter.com/h70RgVDlBS — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 7, 2021

The problem with the BBB is it seems designed to destroy the economy and replace it with welfare and total central government governance.

If nothing else, people should understand this is unaffordable and will destroy the economy. The Left really has no idea what to put in its place. They just know they want to control everything

We are nearing a point of no return. It is terrifying.

There is a lot of accounting trickery in this bill that isn’t being disclosed to the public — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 8, 2021

Nothing is more permanent than a “temporary” government program — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 8, 2021

This is scary, something’s got to give — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 8, 2021

Taxing all billionaires at 100% only drops national debt by ~10%, which is just one year of deficit spending — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 8, 2021

The problem with him saying it is he got his and he received a lot of subsidies because the government wanted his product. That doesn’t mean he’s wrong. He’s not.

