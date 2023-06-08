Elon Musk: “Gender-Affirming Care for Minors Is Pure Evil”

Twitter owner Elon Musk called the use of the phrase “gender-affirming care” for minors’ procedures “pure evil.”

The term “gender-affirming care” is evil because it’s euphemistic. It doesn’t properly describe these changes that permanently alter a child’s life before that child can make a reasonable decision due to his/her age.

The procedures include puberty-blocking drugs, mutilation surgeries, and other types of hormone treatments. Mr. Musk was responding to the prominent psychologist Jordan Peterson. Peterson called gender-affirming care “a criminally evil lie.”

Community notes on the tweets referred to the pediatric organization of doctors who are leftists and think it’s fine to do it. They didn’t mention it’s lucrative for doctors and hospitals.

“gender-affirming care for minors” is pure evil — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2023

Hell, unfortunately, is a bottomless pit. Why: nothing is so bad that we can’t make it worse. pic.twitter.com/Y4IWRQnaTv — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) June 4, 2023

