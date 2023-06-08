Rep. Boebert Said the FD-1023 Is Damning of Joe Biden

Rep.Lauren Boebert viewed the FD-1023, which allegedly shows Joe Biden is guilty of treasonous bribery. She said it’s very incriminating and the “American people need to see what is in here… The information is so damning…not just to Hunter Biden to Joe Biden… The Big Guy.”

Payments were made to Joe Biden, and it is tied to Burisma. Hunter thought he would be protected by allowing his father to use him as the conduit for the funds.

Joe Biden was given a $5 million payment.

Allegedly, they can’t release the document for the source’s safety. [Is this why we went to war for Ukraine?]

rCongresswoman @LaurenBoebert reacts to contents of incriminating FD1023 form involving Biden Family corruption immediately after viewing it in SCIF: “The American People need to see what is in here…the information is so damning— not just to Hunter Biden to Joe Biden— ‘The Big… pic.twitter.com/CAD25FSEcm — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 8, 2023

It was Burisma all along.

So it was Burisma all along and we don't have to take @repMTG's word for it. We have the evidence. On Nov 2, 2015, the director of Burisma's board wrote Hunter demanding "deliverables", specifically to get "high-ranking US officials" to "close down" the cases against Burisma. https://t.co/971gQggFlL pic.twitter.com/FyxPdYJKHG — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) June 8, 2023

