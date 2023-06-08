Rep. Boebert Said the FD-1023 Is Damning of Joe Biden

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Rep.Lauren Boebert viewed the FD-1023, which allegedly shows Joe Biden is guilty of treasonous bribery. She said it’s very incriminating and the “American people need to see what is in here… The information is so damning…not just to Hunter Biden to Joe Biden… The Big Guy.”

Payments were made to Joe Biden, and it is tied to Burisma. Hunter thought he would be protected by allowing his father to use him as the conduit for the funds.

Joe Biden was given a $5 million payment.

Allegedly, they can’t release the document for the source’s safety. [Is this why we went to war for Ukraine?]

It was Burisma all along.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments