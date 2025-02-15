New Rules Govern “Transgenders” in Military Service

The US Army will ban “transgenders” from joining the military and has paused all accessions or promotions for those with a history of gender dysphoria.

They will also no longer allow “transgender” medical services for those with gender dysphoria.

It is extremely expensive, in the hundreds of thousands of dollars a year. Some of the people who transition are seriously mentally ill. Biden-Harris allowed them coverage in retirement, which can cost $300,000 a year. Some people with dysphoria joined the service to get the surgery for free, which the Democrat administration arranged for them.

“Transgenders” who are currently in service will be treated with dignity and respect. However, new “transgenders” will not be accepted into the service. Those serving will not be promoted. Transgender medical will no longer be provided.

If millions of dollars go to transgenders, Grandma can’t get her life-saving medication. It should also be noted that Democrats have included many disorders under the term “transgender,” including transvestites.

THE STATEMENT

The #USArmy will no longer allow transgender individuals to join the military and will stop performing or facilitating procedures associated with gender transition for service members. Stay tuned for more details. — U.S. Army (@USArmy) February 14, 2025

Individuals with gender dysphoria have volunteered to serve our country and will be treated with dignity and respect. — U.S. Army (@USArmy) February 14, 2025

At the same time, in the case of child mutilations, a leftist federal judge in Seattle, Washington, claims that President Trump’s executive order banning transgender medicine (medication to dwarf sexual development, or grow or extinguish facial hair, hormones, and more) for minors is aimed at “the erasure of transgender individuals” and says it “blatantly discriminates against transgender youth.”

Therefore, Judge Lauren King has issued a restraining order on the executive order, adding that it violates the separation of powers by refusing federal funds for medical institutions that perform transgender medicine on minors.

Read about it at Courthouse News.

Expect many lawsuits and unfavorable rulings from the left, claiming this new military rule is unjust.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email