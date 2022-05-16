Elon Musk Message: You’re Being Manipulated

Elon Musk warned Twitter users that they are “being manipulated” and told them to turn off the platform’s algorithmic newsfeed.

“You are being manipulated by the algorithm in ways you do not realize … Easy to switch back and forth to see the difference,” Musk wrote on Twitter. The Tesla CEO advised other users to switch to seeing the latest Twitter posts immediately by tapping the Twitter home button, tapping the stars button on the upper right of the screen, and selecting “latest tweets.”

(This message brought to you by the Illuminaughty) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 14, 2022

“I am not suggesting malice in the algorithm, but rather that it is trying to guess what you might want to read and, in doing so, inadvertently manipulate/ amplify your viewpoints without you realizing this is happening,” Musk continued in another post.

Musk announced his intentions to purchase Twitter on April 25 as he criticized the firm’s content moderation policies. Both he and Twitter said that Musk would attempt to purchase the firm for $44 billion, allowing him to take the platform private after the purchase.

Not to mention potential bugs in the code. Open source is the way to go to solve both trust and efficacy. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 15, 2022

You’ll have to keep switching back and even when you do, you won’t see all your followers tweets.

Two problems with this. It’s only a temporary fix because Twitter switches it back for you all the time. Also, even if “Latest tweets” is on, you don’t get to see all tweets from people you follow. — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) May 14, 2022

