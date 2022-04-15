Hard-Left Cali Plans a 4-Day Work Week Despite the Harm to Jobs

Newsmax reports that California is cutting the workweek for larger companies with more than 500 employees, from 40 hours to 32 hours. It will destroy jobs.

It’s being discussed in the state legislature.

The California State Assembly’s Labor and Employment Committee will likely decide by the end of the week.

Once Democrats discuss these looney ideas, they usually just do it. They’re in a leftist silo. There is nothing to stop them. Califonia is a one-party communist state thanks to manipulated demographics.

The report notes that the bill would affect 2,000 private-sector companies with more than 500 employees.

THE BUSINESS AND JOB KILLER

Any employees working more than 32 hours would get paid time-and-a-half according to the legislation. This is after an endless lockdown.

If you want to destroy Capitalism, this is a good start.

The California Chamber of Commerce earlier this month added the bill to its “job killer list.” They said the legislation would significantly increase labor costs.

Nicholas Bloom, a Stanford University economics professor, told WSJ that the bill, which would require businesses to pay the same amount of money for one less day of work, should not pass.

“Jobs will shift to Nevada or Oregon, and employers will not be able to raise pay for many years,” Bloom told WSJ.

It will also push inflation further.

These hardcore leftists have one idiotic idea after another. The one thing you can count on is people without any accountability or limits will always abuse their power.

Related