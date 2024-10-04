Elon Musk Nukes the AWOL Sec. Pete Buttigieg

One report says that .8% of the people in North Carolina have insurance on their homes. So many homes and farms were destroyed, but the government is AWOL.

FEMA spent over $1 billion alone on illegal alien housing. That money could save these innocent victims.

SpaceX engineers are trying to deliver Starlink terminals & supplies to devastated areas in North Carolina right now and @FEMA is both failing to help AND won’t let others help. This is unconscionable!! They just took this video a few hours ago, where you can see the level of… pic.twitter.com/abpOsfNenF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2024

Elon Musk workers couldn’t even land to get communications set up.

Trump praises @elonmusk for his rapid response to the Hurricane Helene disaster: “They said we need help, I called Elon — and I’m telling you, the call wasn’t even over and Starlink units were being delivered.” This is leadership from two men who care — and get things done. pic.twitter.com/RyA2wlJjCj — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 4, 2024

Elon Musk is a hero.

THANK YOU @elonmusk and SpaceX for bringing us ANOTHER truckload of Starlinks for us to deploy all around Western NC! So many that even our police escort had to load up their vehicles with them too THOUSANDS more Helene victims are about to come back online! pic.twitter.com/b4H0j1jqNP — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 3, 2024

Pothole Pete is MIA, as usual. Elon just nuked him. Hours later, Pete called Elon, and they discussed providing assistance and shutting down airspace.

The media says Elon is spreading misinformation, but have you seen Buttigieg? Has he visibly said and done anything except two recent statements?

It gets crazier.. Buttigieg replies then goes dark after Elon asks him for his number.. pic.twitter.com/8eV7uqJ3G0 — Laochra Fitheach (@lethbhreac1971) October 4, 2024

Here’s Buttigieg with some moronic advice. People are using drones to find missing people, and he wants them to stop while he doesn’t look very hard for missing people.

According to NBC News, so far, at least 223 people have died from the Hurricane.

NEW: U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg tells Americans to stop using drones to help victims from Hurricane Helene. Buttigieg said people should rely on “emergency responders” instead. “Drone pilots: Do not fly your drone near or around rescue and recovery efforts… pic.twitter.com/ozIUEpACyO — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 3, 2024