Elon Musk Nukes the AWOL Sec. Pete Buttigieg

One report says that .8% of the people in North Carolina have insurance on their homes. So many homes and farms were destroyed, but the government is AWOL.

FEMA spent over $1 billion alone on illegal alien housing. That money could save these innocent victims.

Elon Musk workers couldn’t even land to get communications set up.

Elon Musk is a hero.

Pothole Pete is MIA, as usual. Elon just nuked him. Hours later, Pete called Elon, and they discussed providing assistance and shutting down airspace.

The media says Elon is spreading misinformation, but have you seen Buttigieg? Has he visibly said and done anything except two recent statements?

Here’s Buttigieg with some moronic advice. People are using drones to find missing people, and he wants them to stop while he doesn’t look very hard for missing people.

According to NBC News, so far, at least 223 people have died from the Hurricane.


