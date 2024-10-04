Gov. Kemp and President Trump Are Briefed on Hurricane Damage

By
M DOWLING
-
1
10

Donald Trump met with Governor Kemp to receive a briefing on the storm damage in Georgia and progress on helping Georgians.

Brian Kemp is popular and is handling the crisis well. He’s also supporting Donald Trump. However, he also attends the World Economic Forum regularly which raises suspicions about him. He says he goes to bring business to Georgia. However, Kamala has deranged Liz Cheney, and we have Gov. Kemp. I will take Kemp.

What happened to Georgia is tragic, and it doesn’t even equal North Carolina.

Focus on lives:

This was a briefing while Joe Biden was AWOL and Kamala was raising money. Kemp asked for disaster relief for 99 counties, but the Biden administration only gave disaster relief for 11.

Here are some NY ex-pats and Georgians waiting for Donald Trump’s entourage to join Gov. Kemp:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz