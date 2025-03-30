61-Year-Old Woman Assaulted Inside Her Tesla

A 61-year-old woman named Susan was assaulted inside her own car after being chased down as she was driving on Route 66 in Flagstaff, Arizona.

“I didn’t buy my car for a political statement. I bought my car because it’s really fun to drive. My politics have nothing to do with that. I’m ashamed of our society and what they are doing,” Susan said in one video.

“I started to say, You cut me off. What’s your problem, but I didn’t know how much he heard me. He got out and started to punch me with a closed fist.”

The man didn’t stop until Susan bit him. Susan said she has since signed up for a gun safety course.

Susan’s Statement to media:

“I drive a Tesla, and Wednesday in Flagstaff, AZ, this crazy person ran me off the road, got out of his car, and proceeded to assault me. I’m a 61-year-old widow. Lucky for me a city police officer witnessed it, but they didn’t arrest him! Prosecute!”

According to AZ Family News, the man was cited and is due in court on Monday.

He deprived this woman of her civil rights, and the Feds should charge him as a domestic terrorist.

The media won’t tell the truth. They claim these so-called protesters are social justice groups who are merely protesting Trump policies. They are communist and anarchist groups funded by radical leftists trying to transform the United States.

Democrats know how to work up insane people and other useful idiots to fight for their cause.

People are now chasing down Tesla drivers, blocking them in the middle of the street with their cars and then assaulting them. Imagine doing this to a 61-year-old woman and thinking you’re “Saving Democracy”? This is evil and deranged behavior.

pic.twitter.com/vSz8GUBTZp — ALX (@alx) March 30, 2025

