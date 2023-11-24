Elon Musk on The Irony of the Irish PM’s Hatred Laws

Elon Musk makes a good point here. The Prime Minister wants new hatred laws, and, of course, he and his totalitarian aides get to decide what hatred is. Yet, this very act shows the hatred and contempt he holds for his own people.

The irony of the Irish Prime Minister’s reaction to the riots after an allegedly Algerian immigrant knifed five people, three of whom are children, is to create and enact laws against hatred. It won’t be aimed at any murderous or criminal immigrants. It will target the Irish people.

The PM is exploiting the riots to attack innocent people.

“We will pass new laws in the coming weeks to enable the gardai to make better use of the CCTV evidence they collected yesterday, and also we will modernise our laws against incitement to hatred and hatred in general,” Leo Varadker said.

“I think it’s now very obvious to anyone who might have doubted us that our incitement to hatred legislation is just not up to date. It’s not up to date for the social media age. And we need that legislation through within a matter of weeks.”

It’s an authoritarian move.

He has completely ignored the stabbings.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says to the far-right protesters who rioted in Dublin last night 'ask everyone you know what they fear most on our streets. They're afraid of you. Afraid of your violence and your hate and how you blame others for your problems'.https://t.co/jSqOhnwgMh pic.twitter.com/5WxxSoT5Rw — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 24, 2023

The attacker is allegedly an Irish citizen who has been in the country for 20 years, but the point is some think he might not have assimilated. Yet, they’re bringing more in.

Ireland was proud to elect him since he’s their first openly gay PM or Taoiseach, but is he the right person for the job?

Whenever these things happen, the Left never looks for the right solutions.

Ironically, the Irish PM hates the Irish people — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2023

The PM is of Indian descent and he thinks the country is too white.

