Elon Musk on The Irony of the Irish PM’s Hatred Laws

By
M Dowling
-
4
1365

Elon Musk makes a good point here. The Prime Minister wants new hatred laws, and, of course, he and his totalitarian aides get to decide what hatred is. Yet, this very act shows the hatred and contempt he holds for his own people.

The irony of the Irish Prime Minister’s reaction to the riots after an allegedly Algerian immigrant knifed five people, three of whom are children, is to create and enact laws against hatred. It won’t be aimed at any murderous or criminal immigrants. It will target the Irish people.

The PM is exploiting the riots to attack innocent people.

“We will pass new laws in the coming weeks to enable the gardai to make better use of the CCTV evidence they collected yesterday, and also we will modernise our laws against incitement to hatred and hatred in general,” Leo Varadker said.

“I think it’s now very obvious to anyone who might have doubted us that our incitement to hatred legislation is just not up to date. It’s not up to date for the social media age. And we need that legislation through within a matter of weeks.”

[Before anyone can object and stop it.]

It’s an authoritarian move.

He has completely ignored the stabbings.

The attacker is allegedly an Irish citizen who has been in the country for 20 years, but the point is some think he might not have assimilated. Yet, they’re bringing more in.

Ireland was proud to elect him since he’s their first openly gay PM or Taoiseach, but is he the right person for the job?

Whenever these things happen, the Left never looks for the right solutions.

The PM is of Indian descent and he thinks the country is too white.

Michael
Guest
Michael
1 hour ago

All such laws are ultimately about protecting Jews from criticism even when it is well deserved.

-8
Reply
Glee
Guest
Glee
1 hour ago
Reply to  Michael

Jews have nothing to do with this controversy in Ireland. But your comment shows You just are a Jew-hater looking for any excuse to spout your racist nonsense.

9
Reply
John Vieira
Guest
John Vieira
47 minutes ago
Reply to  Glee

He is an IDIOT…capitalized for effect…

2
Reply
Anonymous
Guest
Anonymous
32 minutes ago
Reply to  Michael

…and do the twist….

0
Reply
