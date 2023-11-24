Israel- Hamas News

President Joe Biden allegedly brokered the deal for the hostages with Israel and Hamas and somehow, no Americans were included. They wanted Joe to look like a failure. Only four children have been released so far. Thailand went directly to Iran and got some of their 23 hostages released.

America Last… Why have no Americans been released given the fact the ceasefire was ‘Biden-brokered’? Biden is either an idiot or his team wants to give Hamas as much leverage as possible. Which do you think? https://t.co/6XLJhBSnXv — @amuse (@amuse) November 24, 2023

Palestinian civilians chase and jeer at the ambulances driving the Israeli women and children hostages out of Gaza. pic.twitter.com/GKw5Hk54wq — Marina Medvin (@MarinaMedvin) November 24, 2023

Fanatics showed up at the AIPAC president’s home to terrorize the family. The NY Post reported:

Pro-Palestinian protesters set off smoke bombs outside a vacation home of American Israel Public Affairs Committee President Michael Tuchin on Thanksgiving Day — while holding a banner reading: “F–k ur holiday! Baby killer.”

Video posted online showed a group of about a dozen protesters hurling smoke bombs as an unidentified man approached the group outside the house in Los Angeles.

A girl could be heard begging her father to “stay away” and “not get physical” as the group chanted, “Hey, ho, the occupation has got to go” and “F— your holiday,” a Thanksgiving message also on the “baby killer” banner.

Other footage shows the group had dripped paint along Tuchin’s driveway and left bunches of cloth covered in fake blood to symbolize dead babies.

The radical antifa, BLM, pro-Hamas Palestinians vandalized buildings, including tagging the NY Public Library, blocking streets, and gluing themselves to the pavement on Thanksgiving Day to ruin it for everyone else. They broke the law just marching without permits, and the city should bring in the National Guard.

The fanatics were screaming this would go on until the war ended.

#Alert Several pro-#Palestine activists were arrested by police for staging a sit-in on the march route of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City.#Israel pic.twitter.com/hIGqg3Nfog — Cheap Politics (@CheapPolitiks) November 24, 2023

War is evil, and I understand a Pope or any religious person condemning it. However, Pope Francis’s choice of words is poor. The people who suffered through terrorism are the Israelis. They face an existential threat and are doing what they feel they must. They have sent extensive warnings before each bombing. To equate the Israelis and the Palestinian terrorists seems unfair.

What do you think?

“This is not war, this is terrorism.” Pope Francis says the Israel-Hamas conflict has gone “beyond wars” during a meeting with Israeli and Palestinian families in Vatican City. Read more: https://t.co/z4ttN7onZ4 pic.twitter.com/OCnH48UvmX — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) November 22, 2023

Then we have the first Jewish president of NYU saying, “From the river to the sea” isn’t that bad.

