Elon Musk Posts Open-Source Code – Groups Include Party Affiliation

M Dowling
Twitter published its open-source code. They put us in categories, including our party affiliation, which they somehow know. Ukraine’s in there too. All that is fine, but what do they do with it?

Twitter’s algorithm tracks tweet metrics according to four groups: power users, republicans, democrats, and Elon Musk.

They can figure this out without you telling them.

It’s not everything, but it’s the vast majority. People are picking on Musk for making himself a caegory, but who cares.

Elon Musk explained why it was important to release the code. He said he wants to be the most trustworthy source of information on the Internet.

He said there are mistakes that they will fix quickly.

Musk wants the community to offer suggestions to identify problems and make it better. He wants it to be the most non-manipulated site in the world.


