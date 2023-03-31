Elon Musk Posts Open -Source Code – Groups Include Party Affiliation

Twitter published its open-source code. They put us in categories, including our party affiliation, which they somehow know. Ukraine’s in there too. All that is fine, but what do they do with it?

Twitter’s algorithm tracks tweet metrics according to four groups: power users, republicans, democrats, and Elon Musk.

They can figure this out without you telling them.

It’s not everything, but it’s the vast majority. People are picking on Musk for making himself a caegory, but who cares.

JUST IN: Twitter’s newly open-sourced algorithm reveals users are categorized by Democrat, Republican, Elon Musk, or Power User. pic.twitter.com/bPNiV4kApG — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) March 31, 2023

Elon Musk explained why it was important to release the code. He said he wants to be the most trustworthy source of information on the Internet.

He said there are mistakes that they will fix quickly.

Musk wants the community to offer suggestions to identify problems and make it better. He wants it to be the most non-manipulated site in the world.

A quick search in Twitter’s Recommendation Algorithm for Ukraine. 🇺🇦 topic is on the same list as:

Do not amplify, do not public publish, medical misinformation, NSFW, and violence. What do you think it means? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/PYqm8pZjI4 — Mykhailo (@mxpoliakov) March 31, 2023

Twitter open source Spaces discussion happening now!

https://t.co/VpS6frbOhT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 31, 2023

