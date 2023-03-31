Objective Reality Is Required for a Free Society

by Linda Goudsmit, author at Pundicity

In this edition of Conversations That Matter with The New American’s Alex Newman, Linda Goudsmit, author of multiple children’s books on critical thinking and “reality-testing”; multiple books on education philosophy; and the upcoming book Space Is No Longer the Final Frontier, Reality Is; confirms how education in America is being weaponized to create generations of people unable to distinguish between objective reality (what really is) and subjective reality (feelings).

We can’t have a free society without the ability to distinguish between the two.

TRANSCRIPT

World at War

Alex, we are a world at war, whether people acknowledge it or not. It is globalism versus the nation state. The globalist war on the nation state is a culture war fought without bullets, that targets the nation’s children because children are the future of every society on Earth. And the classroom is globalism’s chosen battlefield because whoever controls the educational curriculum controls the future.

Why is that true? Because children live what they learn. Education is an industry, and like all industries, it produces a product. The goal of America’s enemies is to produce an unaware, compliant citizenry for the planned globalist Unistate. The war on America’s children is both informational and psychological warfare.

The Globalist Social Engineers

The globalist social engineers are skilled strategists who are busy applying wartime psychological tactics to “change the hearts and minds” of American children. Their strategic goals are to replace parental authority with government authority and to move society from objective reality to subjective reality. I want to be clear about the meaning of these two terms.

Objective reality is the adult world of facts; subjective reality is the childish world of feelings. So, in subjective reality, little Johnny may be convinced he is a bird and can fly, but in objective reality, if Johnny jumps off a tall building, he will fall to his death because gravity is a fact of life in objective reality, regardless of Johnny’s feelings.

A Staggering Deceit

Interfering with a child’s developing ability to reality test is a staggering deceit and a monstrous abuse of power.

Recently, you interviewed a friend of mine, Deborah DeGroff, who wrote a stunning book titled Between the Covers: What’s Inside a Children’s Book? Her extraordinary research on content and reading levels exposes the deceit and truth of illiteracy in America today. In the past, when children were told that every student was a butterfly, the children knew it wasn’t true because they could see that some students were really smart and others weren’t–––no matter what the teacher said. At that time, children were still learning to read with phonics. It was a time before sight words and whole-word instruction became ubiquitous and well before Hi-Lo reading even existed.

I had never heard of Hi-Lo reading before reading Deborah’s book. Basically, instead of teaching children to actually read with phonics, a deceitful system was developed to adapt to the alarmingly low reading levels across the country. Hi-Lo is a reference to the fact that the content is considered upper grade (high school interest level), but the actual reading level is lower grade – sometimes a second or third grade level!!

So, instead of improving reading skills by teaching phonics, the education industry dumbed down the books, and embraced Hi-Lo reading. They moved the goalpost and disingenuously marketed Hi-Lo in glowing terms as an attempt to encourage “reluctant readers.”

In her book, Deborah quotes Andrew Wooldridge, from Orca Book Publishers, one of the largest suppliers of Hi-Lo books, saying, “We don’t use the term hi-lo because it has a bad connotation, we call the books fiction for reluctant readers or struggling readers.”

Hi-Lo Reading

In reality, Hi-Lo reading is a system that presents great literature as summaries, like Cliff’s notes, or even as comic books deceitfully labeled “graphic” novels. So, students today who are functionally illiterate because they never learned to read with phonics, are offered summaries and comic book versions to read instead of the original text.

For me, the horror of Hi-Lo reading goes far beyond the deliberate illiteracy it supports. The most devastating effect is that students actually BELIEVE they are all butterflies – the students are living in subjective reality – in the world of feelings – not the world of facts.

Moving the Goalpost

You see, moving the goalpost and changing the names of things does not change the objective reality of that thing, but it can change the hearts and minds of individuals responding to that thing. So, telling children they are all butterflies does not change the fact that some students are really smart, some are not, some can read, and some cannot. But it can change the children’s response, which means that in subjective reality, it no longer matters whether you can read or not, whether you are reading a classic text or a comic book. In subjective reality literacy and illiteracy are equivalent.

Replacing Meritocracy wtih Educational Indoctrination

The American educational industry has replaced meritocracy with educational indoctrination and facilitates deliberate dumbing down through destructive sight-word instruction, and fraudulent Hi-Lo reading. The industry’s informational warfare is facilitated by its psychological warfare because parents and students actually BELIEVE the student has read Moby Dick – not the dumbed-down comic book version!

That is the essence of my new book, Space Is No Longer the Final Frontier–Reality Is ! Woke parents and students are living in subjective reality, where comic books and summaries are accepted as great literature. In objective reality, there is no equivalence. Original works of literature are never substituted for comic books or summaries, and they are never deceitfully presented as equivalent!

The Necessity of Agreeing What Is Real

Why is this so important? Because a free society of ordered liberty in a constitutional republic can only exist if there is agreement on what is real. The ideological moorings of ordered liberty require agreement on what is real. This is no small thing. Language is based on agreement of what is real. Laws are based on agreement of what is real. Without agreement on what is real, there is no social order, only social chaos. Civil society and the laws that govern it are based on the acceptance of objective reality by its citizens.

Senator Patrick Moynihan famously remarked, “Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts.” What he is saying is opinions are based on the subjective reality of feelings, facts are based on the objective reality of actuality. Feelings are not facts.

Feelings are the foundation of beliefs. So, Johnny’s feelings that he is a bird that can fly, cannot compete with the fact that Johnny is a human being who cannot fly. The safety lessons we teach our children are rooted in the acceptance of objective reality. Do not touch a hot stove. Do not run in the street. Do not jump out a window or off a ledge. We teach our children the difference between fantasy and reality to keep them safe.

The ability to distinguish between fact and fantasy is an essential human survival skill. So, we help our children learn the difference, and we help them develop critical thinking skills to evaluate facts.

In the past, the measure of an individual’s mental health was how in touch that individual was with objective reality. Let’s consider for a moment what would happen if there was a movement that deliberately rejected the teaching of objective reality, and taught subjective reality instead. What is the political purpose of driving a society insane?

Critical thinking is the analysis of facts to form a judgment and is the foundation of rational thought. Critical thinking is necessarily judgy because one must evaluate the facts in objective reality, to form a judgment. Judgment is judgy! Critical thinking is required in adult society. The insistence upon objective reality is what made America the greatest, freest, most powerful country on Earth, and also what made us undefeatable in WWII.

Here is the problem. At the end of the war, America’s enemies did not go quietly into the night. They reconstituted themselves to fight another day in another way.

They put down their guns, picked up their books, and studied the psychology of the human mind. They decided to exploit the existence of the unconscious and took aim at America’s children – at America’s future. Our enemies decided to bring America down psychologically by interfering with children’s ability to reality test. They did it and continue to do it in American schools.

If Johnny believes that reading a comic book version of Moby Dick is actually reading the classic Moby Dick, then Johnny is living in subjective reality. But that’s not all.

Weaponized Education

Deborah DeGroff’s exploration of the content of children’s books exposes the shocking, pervasive, inappropriate, pornographic, and confusing sexual content of books in classrooms K-12, and school libraries. For me, Deborah’s research documents how weaponized education targets children’s most primary identity, their sexual identity.

In every country and every society anywhere in the world, the first words spoken when a baby is born are, “It’s a boy!” “It’s a girl!”

The campaign to destabilize and destroy a child’s sexual identity is a particularly insidious effort to destroy the child’s individual identity. It is catastrophic to the child and to freedom in a society of ordered liberty.

The globalist social engineers are trying to redefine what it means to be human by attacking the biology of maleness and femaleness and insisting that gender is a choice––a child’s choice. Globalism’s war on children is a long-term, well-planned, well-funded, well-executed mass casualty campaign. The attack on a child’s sexual identity is a catastrophic assault on humanity itself.

In schools, libraries, homes, movies, games, churches, and synagogues, transgender role models are presented as normative. The most bizarre aspect of this particular assault on biology and objective reality is that so many parents actually believe that supporting this false, destructive, and confusing sexual narrative is compassionate!

If parents understood that this is psychological warfare, they would be empowered to hold onto their common sense, their authority, and be able to protect their precious children. Parents would reject any ideology that denies objective reality because its purpose is mass destruction.

Globalist Bertrand Russell, the infamous British aristocrat, articulated the current globalist plan for weaponized education in 1952 in his classic book, The Impact of Science on Society:

Education should aim at destroying free will so that pupils thus schooled, will be incapable throughout the rest of their lives of thinking or acting otherwise than as their schoolmasters would have wished. . . . Influences of the home are obstructive; and in order to condition students, verses set to music and repeatedly intoned are very effective. . . . It is for a future scientist to make these maxims precise and to discover exactly how much it costs per head to make children believe that snow is black. When the technique has been perfected, every government that has been in charge of education for more than one generation will be able to control its subjects securely, without the need of armies or policemen.

Our nation’s children are being groomed to become compliant, submissive wards of the managerial state, where they will have no individual rights, no freedoms, and no personal or sexual identity. They will be fodder for technocracy and transhumanism without the need of armies or policemen.

We are at the tipping point of psychological warfare in society. If men and women are convinced that being a man or a woman is a choice and not a biological reality, then society has been convinced that snow is black. If that happens, then society is no longer moored to objective reality––it has embraced the realm of subjective reality. Society will have willfully accepted insanity as its foundation – precisely as Bertrand Russell and his globalist social engineers planned.

Globalism’s war on the nation state is a war of attrition. My patriot generation of grandparents is dying, my children’s generation of woke millennials is transitional, it is my grandchildren’s generation of propagandized surviving children that will ultimately become property of the globalist managerial state unless the globalists are stopped.

The Transfer of Information

My goal has always been the transfer of information. So, I want to conclude and summarize by reiterating that space is no longer the final frontier–reality is! Weaponized education is being used to destroy the nation from within by changing the hearts and minds of America’s children. The globalist battle for supremacy is being fought in schools, inside your children’s minds, for your children’s minds.

Globalist Psychological Warfare

The world is at war, and we must never forget that war is deceit. Globalist psychological warfare is deceitfully destroying your children’s minds by interfering with their developing ability to reality test and by replacing objective reality with subjective reality. The ability to know what is real is, and always is, the most basic element of mental health.

America’s weaponized education industry is not teaching Johnny to read or to write, it is teaching Johnny that he is a butterfly–a bird who can fly–and a boy who can become a girl if he chooses. Take a moment to imagine a society of Johnny’s, and then you will understand how destroying a child’s ability to reality test, is a weapon of mass destruction.

Author Biography

Linda Goudsmit is the devoted wife of Rob, and they are the parents of four children and the grandparents of four. She and Rob owned and operated a girls’ clothing store in Michigan for forty years before retiring to the sunny beaches of Florida. A graduate of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Linda has a lifelong commitment to learning and is an avid reader and observer of life. She is the author of the philosophy book Dear America: Who’s Driving the Bus? and its political sequel, The Book of Humanitarian Hoaxes: Killing America with ‘Kindness’, along with numerous current affairs articles featured on her websites lindagoudsmit.com and goudsmit.pundicity.com. The Collapsing American Family: From Bonding to Bondage completes Linda’s trilogy of insightful books that connect the philosophical, political, and psychological dots of the globalist war on both American and individual sovereignty.

Linda believes the future of our nation requires reviving individualism, restoring meritocracy, and teaching critical-thinking skills to children again. Her illustrated children’s book series, Mimi’s Strategy, offers youngsters new and exciting ways of solving their problems and having their needs met. Mrs. Goudsmit believes that learning to think strategically rather than reacting emotionally is a valuable skill that will empower any child throughout his or her life. Plus, in Linda’s words, “I have yet to meet the child who would prefer a reprimand to a kiss.”

