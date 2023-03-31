Kindergarten Children Had to Read a Transgender Book Today

After the murders of six innocent Christians by a trans person, Joe Biden immediately declared Friday Transgender Day of Visibility. Radical transgenders will march on the Supreme Court in D.C. for the day of visibility tomorrow. They renamed the day. It’s now Transgender Day of Vengeance. They changed the name within a day of the murders of the six people, which included three nine-year-old children.

That’s what one might call a celebration of the murder of Christians. In honor of this day, Daily Wire reports that children at Burton Valley Elementary, about 20 miles east of San Francisco, will be reading “It Feels Good to Be Yourself: A Book About Gender Identity.”

“This sweet, straightforward exploration of gender identity will give children a fuller understanding of themselves and others,” the book’s introduction states.

The school will fly the transgender flag. That’s the flag that transgenders deny exists.

“Next week you will notice a new flag on our flag pole, as we fly the Transgender Flag across all of the schools in LafSD,” Burton Valley Elementary Principal Meredith Dolley posted in her weekly update to parents last week on ParentSquare, a popular school-to-home communication platform.

“We will also be reading a story as a school called It Feels Good to Be Yourself by Theresa Thorn,” Dolley added.

These people are indoctrinating small children, and the reading was mandatory. Some parents pulled their children out so they wouldn’t be subjected to the confusing tale.

Posters are going around honoring those Trans who died. Last year, throughout the nation, 32 were killed – mostly by people they knew and because of the lives they led. It’s the biggest fake crisis radical Democrats have concocted yet.

This is so weird. The book should be renamed It Feels Good to Be Thoroughly Confused as a Small Child .

