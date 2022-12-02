Zelensky Shuts Down an Entire Orthodox Sect for Its Links to Russia

Totalitarian leader of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky claims that an Orthodox church and some organizations have undermined support for Ukraine in its war against Russia, so he’s going to shut them down. He claims that the move is necessary to prevent Russia from being able to “weaken Ukraine from within.”

This is the same excuse he used to put political opponents in prison, shut down newspapers, put their journalists in jail, and eliminate all political parties but his own.

He recently seized five major Ukrainian companies. Mr. Zelensky was angry with the owner of two of them.

This is not freedom, but this is who we are backing to save democracy.

Zelensky is banning the entire sect as a Patriarchate in Russia.

About 40% of Ukraine are Russians or Russian descendants. Is he going to eliminate all of them? It’s something like FDR’s action in World War II. FDR put the Japanese in internment camps.

“A meeting of the NSDC (National Security Defense Council) was held today,” said Zelensky in a statement on Ukrainian television. “A meeting at which we examined numerous facts of the ties of certain religious circles in Ukraine with the aggressor state.”

“It is necessary to create such conditions in which any figures dependent on the aggressor country will not be able to manipulate Ukrainians and weaken Ukraine from within,” he continued, referring to Russia, which invaded Ukraine in late February.

“The NSDC instructed the government to submit to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s parliament) a bill on the impossibility of the activities of religious organizations affiliated with the centers of influence in the Russian Federation in Ukraine,” added Zelensky.

“In addition, the state Service for Ethnopolitics and freedom of Conscience has been instructed to ensure the religious studies examination of the Statute on the Management of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church for the presence of a church-canonical connection with the Moscow Patriarchate and if necessary, apply the measures provided for by law.”

Zelensky announces a decree banning religious organizations and churches in Ukraine with “ties to Russia.” His government has also been raiding Ukrainian Orthodox churches and arresting priests.

