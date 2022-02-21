Elon Musk Responds to “Angry Mom” Warren

There is something wrong with Elizabeth Warren. She lies about everything to push her socialist agenda. Warren just told a big whopper about Elon Musk.

“You know how much he paid in taxes? One of the richest people in the world? Zero,” Warren said.

Elon Musk paid more taxes than anyone has ever paid — $10.7 billion and she is complaining that he didn’t pay any taxes.

He also gives billions to charity. We bet Warren isn’t a big donor to charity.

Musk refuted the Massachusetts senator’s claims, saying he not only pays taxes but made history with his tax payments last year.

Musk owed $11 billion in taxes after trading Tesla shares.

“Will visit IRS next time I’m in DC just to say hi, since I paid the most taxes ever in history for an individual last year,” he wrote in a tweet. “Maybe I can have a cookie or something …”

Musk, a capitalist, and Warren, a socialist, argue on Twitter regularly. He calls her “angry mom” and she refers to him as “freeloading.” Actually, Warren is a socialist who wants to steal other people’s money for her agenda which makes her the freeloader.

SEN. WARREN: “You know how much [Elon Musk] paid in taxes, one of the richest people in the world? Zero! And he’s not the only one. Jeff Bezos, another one of the richest people in the world, he pays less in taxes than a public school teacher or a firefighter.” pic.twitter.com/8glWry5lWz — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 20, 2022

