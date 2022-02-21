On the Road: Non-Partisan Truckers’ Convoy Is Coming to D.C. HONK! HONK!

The American Truckers Are Coming

The main and only major convoy is the PEOPLE’S CONVOY and it’s on the road. To start, about 1,000 truckers are expected for the non-partisan/cross-cultural ‘PEOPLES CONVOY’. They are heading to Washington D.C., departing Barstow, California on February 23rd. Thousands more truckers are expected to join up from just about every state in the union as the convoy passes through.

The goal is to demand our freedoms back. Americans want freedom from medical tyranny.

There are many other convoys, although some aren’t calling themselves convoys. They are all hoping to meet up or stop to protest at the same time.

They will follow all laws, but Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are putting up a fence around the Capitol in preparation as they pretend the truckers are terrorists. The Peoples’ Convoy has no intention of going into D.C. proper, but others will.

Tyler Lee, a candidate for Congress, sent out the following update from his campaign office as he called for all citizens of the United States to join up with the convoy to unite and demand the restoration of our constitutional rights.

He writes on his campaign page:

On March 4, 2022, truckers and all freedom loving Americans will begin arriving at Coachella Valley in Indio, California to participate in a rally being held the afternoon of March 4th and 5th to defeat the unconstitutional mandates. In attendance will be the myself, the world’s top doctors, representing the truth about the pandemic and related policies, supportive police, firefighters, military personnel, musicians, inspiring journalists, religious leaders, and people from all walks of life – gathering to support convoy rally will prove that the American people are a powerful force. We encourage all to attend this rally and call on the American truckers to do what they say can’t be done. FUEL REIMBURSEMENT UPON ARRIVAL FOR ALL ATTENDING THIS EVENT. The convoy will roll out of California following the rally.

ONE CONVOY PLANS TO ENTER D.C.

One of the people behind a different convoy, the American Freedom Convoy revealed to Fox News on Monday that the truckers are planning to squeeze the U.S. Capital like a “boa constrictor.”

Bob Bolus said the protesters’ main gripe was vaccine mandates, and to make the US government ditch those, the Convoy planned to “circle Washington DC” much like a “giant boa constrictor,” which, as he put it, “squeezes you, chokes you, and then swallows you.” The activist went on to warn “that’s what we’re going to do to DC.”

They won’t break the law and will make certain a lane is cleared for emergencies.

