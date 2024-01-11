Elon Musk Shines a Light On America’s Insecure Elections

Elon Musk is becoming more and more vocal about his opinions on voter ID laws. He believes they should be stricter. Actually, they’re non-existent in many places.

More than insane Elon @elonmusk it is treason!! They have gamed the system under marxist sedition the democrats have made us race paranoid with the constant bullshit that we want to suppress voting – lets be honest-take whitey off the face of the earth ! I wanna see that movie ! https://t.co/V9PeyDuSJc — Robert Davi (@RobertJohnDavi) January 11, 2024

Voter ID laws seem like they should be pretty uncontroversial. You need ID to do even mundane activities. However, the opposition against ID laws, especially Photo ID, is strong, and that’s because someone doesn’t want voter integrity and secure elections. It’s certainly not because black people or rural voters can’t get voter IDs.

Look at Kamala spill this nonsense:

Rural American here. We built this country. We can manage to photocopy our IDs. https://t.co/GQFIqKM2d6 — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) July 10, 2021

The CEO of X has made several posts over the past several days regarding ID laws.

Musk said that the lack of voter ID laws in some states and the expansion of mail-in ballots are an “insane” system.

“In the USA, you don’t need a government-issued ID to vote, and you can mail in your ballot,” he wrote on X. “This is insane.”

Mail-in balloting is the worst. You can get away with all kinds of things, like no voter ID. As I said, I’ve worked at the polls and have seen Democrat lawyers win arguments for Donald Duck and some person who said they lived on a park bench outside a local high school. The ballots go to the judge, and he divides them in half. That’s how the contested mail-in ballots are decided in New York. Most are just accepted.

Musk wants to see all 50 states implement voter ID requirements for the upcoming 2024 election.

Voter ID laws vary widely across the United States. Some states have stricter requirements than others. Some have no identification requirements to vote at all.

It’s not just ID – it’s registration – especially with all the new Democrats pouring in across our borders.

We’ve reported about Arizona before. They have a two-tier voter registration system that arose after a lawsuit from the DOJ. So, if you vote in state or local elections, you must submit valid proof of citizenship, like a passport or birth certificate. However, if it’s a federal election, admittedly a more critical election, all you have to do is fill out a form with no verification whatsoever. It’s the honor system, and you know how that works. Thank the DOJ lawsuit for that; it’s still not fixed.

Voter rolls are another problem.

Some states have voter rolls that are rarely cleansed. From working at the polls, I know that the union guys run in the back and miraculously find ballots, most of them for Democrats; it does make one wonder. It seriously is a blueprint for fraud.

Call me a right-wing loon, but I know people who are dead or who are ineligible to vote shouldn’t vote.

Democrats are incrementally allowing illegal aliens to vote, even after they broke our laws coming into the country, and we often know nothing about them. It’s the camel’s nose under the tent.

Thankfully @elonmusk Is Bringing A Lot Of Awareness To Illegals Being Imported To Vote Today. Don’t Forget: Multiple States Have Already Voted To Allow Illegal Immigrants (Non-Citizens) To Vote & Many More States Currently In Process Of Passing Legislation To Allow Them To Vote… pic.twitter.com/ZcA8N3jLoL — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) January 9, 2024

Related