Chubby’s Gone, It’s Trump, Haley, Trump, DeSantis, Trump

By
M Dowling
-
0
17

Chris Christie said he’d go on to the convention, but Mr. 2% quit last night, and we’re all the better for it. His only platform was ‘hate Trump.’ He probably left to give DeSantis or Haley a better shot since Christie’s followers won’t go to Trump easily – if at all. I thought he was backing Haley, but then he nixed her last night (see below), so who knows?

During the Fox News town hall last night, moderator Bret Baier asked Trump about a hot mic moment in which Christie predicted that Nikki Haley’s presidential bid would soon go up in flames. The former president suggested that the tape overshadowed Christie’s campaign announcement

We can all agree with Christie here on hot mic:

I was just getting my tire repaired, and Fox News was on their TV. Some lady started bashing Trump. She said he was too nasty, but she liked Christie, which is a mystery to me since he’s pretty nasty. It’s better not to vote based on personalities but rather agendas.


