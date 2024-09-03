Elon Musk Shuts Down Starlink’s Access to X in Brazil

Starlink stood up to the Brazilian government. Despite Alexander de Moraes’s unlawful freezing of its bank accounts, the company continued to provide service to its 250,000+ customers. No longer. He had to shut it down after Monday’s decision in the Brazilian court.

On Monday, the Brazilian Supreme Court panel unanimously upheld a ban on the nationwide social media platform X.

Mr. Musk criticized Justice Alexandre de Moraes for his ruling, describing it as an authoritarian move.

The order came down because X didn’t get a lawyer. However, the last one he had was threatened with prison and had her accounts frozen.

The ruling will stay in place until he names a representative.

The Brazilian people were threatened with prison if they used a VPN to look at X. Musk wouldn’t want people to be put in danger over X. The Court is also demanding outstanding fines, which have been more than $3 million so far.

Mr. Musk was battered by the press and by people like Robert Reich. He was threatened with arrest and having his companies destroyed. Ironically, the media takes positions against free speech as Elon Musk fights for it.

