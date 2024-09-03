This Is the Anti-Free Speech Mantra Harris Supported

In the clip below, Flavio Dino explains that they will soon end free speech in Brazil. He is a Supreme Court judge and former Minister of Justice who was a member of the Brazilian Communist Party until 2021.

What makes this so important is not only what they are doing to Elon Musk and X but also the fact that Kamala Harris agrees with it.

In her own words, she supports what happened to Elon Musk and X in Brazil:

If you don’t believe in free speech, you are undoubtedly a communist. She completely agreed with what Brazil did to Musk and wants it done here.

The Brazilian Clip Explained

“In this video from 2023, the judge explicitly declares an impending end to freedom of expression on social media, threatening to employ coercive mechanisms to control and modify online thoughts and expressions.

“Dino said:

“This time of self-regulation, of the absence of regulation, of freedom of speech as an absolute value, which is a fraud, a sham, this time is over in Brazil. It’s over. It has been buried. Be clear on this. Have definitive clarity on this.”

“What’s even more sickening is the fact that this man was appointed Supreme Court Judge by Lula recently—A COMMUNIST, AN OPPONENT OF FREE SPEECH.

“Under the pretext of curbing misinformation and harmful content, the ban on X was enforced three days ago because the platform refused to comply with censorship demands made by Alexandre de Moraes.

“The entire scenario is alarmingly undemocratic and threatens the foundational pillars of liberty and democracy in Brazil.

“I never thought I would ever say this, but Lula and his authoritarian ilk are the downfall of Brazil.”

UPDATE: This is @FlavioDino—one of the Supreme Court judges and former Minister of Justice, who was a member of the Brazilian Communist Party until 2021. In this video from 2023, he explicitly declares an impending end to freedom of expression on social media, threatening… pic.twitter.com/9vum2qT2V6 — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) September 3, 2024