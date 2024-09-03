Biden-Harris Create a New Path for Illegal Immigration Out of Whole Cloth

You will soon get to witness yet another illegal immigration plan conjured up illegally by the Biden-Harris administration. Undoubtedly, there will be no resistance.

Biden-Harris will provide buses from two southern Mexico cities to the U.S. border. They will have meals and security. In the U.S., they will attend ‘asylum’ appointments scheduled under the CBO-One app. Usually, we send jets to pick them up.

The government of Mexico’s National Institute of Migration (INM) announced the new program in a Spanish-language notice issued on Saturday, referring to the initiative as the “Secure Emerging Mobility Corridor.” The two departure cities in southern Mexico will be Villahermosa, Tabasco, and Tapachula, Chiapas.

The now-communist Mexican government is happy to oblige.

In return, these people will vote for Democrats in perpetuity.

BREAKING: Mexico’s government just announced that they will start providing bus rides with police & military escorts to illegal migrants heading to the U.S. border Border Czar Kamala Harris met with Mexican President Andrés Obrador. I wonder if this was part of their plan The… pic.twitter.com/QPtc2kM5U5 — George (@BehizyTweets) September 1, 2024

They might be grateful enough to vote for Biden-Harris now. Certainly, the armies of Chinese communists, Middle Eastern fascists, and gangs who came illegally won’t have a problem voting illegally.

Matt Couch noted on X why he thinks Democrats will cheat this election.

“Biden drops out, and they take his name off the ballot. RFK Jr. drops out, and ten states demand that he stay on the ballot.” As he said, “We all know why? This is election fraud.”

BREAKING NEWS BORDER CZAR KAMALA HARRIS announces she will close all ICE detention centers as President “Absolutely, on day one. On day one” Kamala WILL NOT secure the border and plans on releasing hundreds of thousands of illegals already detained into the U.S. pic.twitter.com/g5gA1lgqiP — Kylie Jane Kremer (@KylieJaneKremer) August 12, 2024

If you vote Democrat, you are voting for open borders and citizenship for all, among other lawless diktats of the Biden-Harris regime.