Elon Musk suggests that the United States should consider leaving NATO and the UN. This follows Senator Mike Lee’s call for similar action. It came after Norway’s Haltenbank Bunkers Express reportedly refused to fuel a U.S. Navy submarine. It might be a misunderstanding. The Norwegian government denied any refusal to supply the U.S. military.

The EU can’t survive alone, and we shouldn’t abandon it. The UN is another thing. However, if the EU insists on continuing the Ukraine War, we may have no choice but to cut them loose. We can’t risk World War III.

Meanwhile, in a Hill opinion piece, in an effort to weaken Trump’s peace plan, the propagandist authors suggested Donald Trump was recruited for the KGB when he was 40 years old and first visited Moscow.

Even though the former head of Kazakhstan’s intelligence service claimed it in a Facebook post without any evidence whatsoever, the opinion writers and the Hill thought it worthy of publication at this time, as he’s trying to negotiate a piece.

The author said other KGB officers have said the same thing.

In other words, the country they claim is nothing but a lying scumbag country is suddenly believable. The authors do admit that no one has presented any evidence.

This claim is even more ridiculous than the Dossier or at least equal to it.

Even though the authors have no evidence, they write:

“Naturally, Trump and his supporters will bristle. Surely, the three KGB agents are on somebody’s payroll. Who wouldn’t want to discredit the US president? It could be the CIA or FBI except that those are now firmly in the hands of Trump lawyers. Besides, they have the ability to buy or coerce residents of Kazakhstan or France for other western intelligence services.”

How about the Russians hate us and want to destroy us, does that work?

The lying media just won’t stop.

