IRS Refuses to Turn Over Addresses of Illegal Aliens

According to a report from the Washington Post, IRS officials have decided to hide the home addresses of some 700,000 people suspected of being in the United States illegally.

The decision came after immigration enforcement officials requested those locations, and the IRS refused attempts by President Donald Trump’s administration to gain access to that information for his crackdown on illegals.

These agencies have gone rogue. In other words, they are the deep state.

The report stated that the IRS promised the illegal aliens they wouldn’t reveal their identities. That’s not their mission or the right.

The IRS wanted them to feel safe filing with the IRS. It should be noted that if illegal aliens want their child tax credits, they have to file with the IRS. The IRS claims it is the law, and they are not allowed to share with anyone, including another agency.

