Speaker Johnson Addresses Key Issues on Meet the Press

Investigative reporter Paul Sperry warned that a Soros reporters’ group is looking for dirt on the Speaker and anyone who goes into his townhouse.

“Reporters for Soros-funded ProPublica have been staking out/videoing a Capitol Hill townhouse where Speaker Mike Johnson stays, while soliciting readers for “information” (dirt) on Johnson. One of the reporters is Justin Elliott, an apologist for Hamas terror front CAIR.”

Speaker Johnson explained on Meet the Press that he has never seen anything like Zelensky’s behavior during the Oval office meeting. He didn’t follow protocol and was disrespectful. He berated and interrupted his hosts.

I’d like to add that he made obnoxious faces the entire time. It was childish and part of a show for someone – his citizens? The American Left? The EU?

I’ve attended many bilateral meetings with heads of state and dignitaries, but I’ve never seen anything like President Zelenskyy’s behavior in the Oval Office. He berated and interrupted his hosts. He should apologize and accept the mineral rights deal. pic.twitter.com/1rgdgrkxaa — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) March 2, 2025

Speaker Johnson said Republicans did not cut Medicaid, Medicare, or Social Security. He is employing work requirements. Everyone should want that. Why is that political?

Medicaid is for single mothers with small children who are just trying to make it. It's not for 29-year-old males sitting on their couch playing video games. We're going to find those guys, and we will SEND them back to work! pic.twitter.com/3n0egvEkxO — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) February 27, 2025

Republicans want the war to end. It has gone on too long and Ukrainians can’t win.

.@SpeakerJohnson: “President Trump has brought back strength to the White House… We need President Zelenskyy to do what is necessary. This war has drug on far too long. He’s lost hundreds of thousands of people, including women and children. We’ve got to bring an end to it.” pic.twitter.com/hKKkYbiTAr — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 2, 2025

Don’t be gaslit:

Don’t be gaslit. Zelensky broke protocol and decided to debate VP Vance on President Trump’s diplomatic worldview. That’s how this started. He was out of line and disrespectful. Trump and Vance did exactly what needed to be done. Bravo indeed! NewsNight on @CNN pic.twitter.com/iF2XsDdq83 — Melik Abdul (@MelikAbdul_) March 1, 2025

Mr. Zelensky hangs with leftists who are feeding him misinformation. Victor Davis Hanson explains why the Ukrainian president was foolish.

Victor Davis Hanson eloquently explains why Zelensky is an idiot pic.twitter.com/0BNqPiglVN — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) March 2, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email