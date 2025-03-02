Speaker Johnson Addresses Key Issues on Meet the Press

By
M Dowling
-
0
17

Investigative reporter Paul Sperry warned that a Soros reporters’ group is looking for dirt on the Speaker and anyone who goes into his townhouse.

“Reporters for Soros-funded ProPublica have been staking out/videoing a Capitol Hill townhouse where Speaker Mike Johnson stays, while soliciting readers for “information” (dirt) on Johnson. One of the reporters is Justin Elliott, an apologist for Hamas terror front CAIR.”

Speaker Johnson explained on Meet the Press that he has never seen anything like Zelensky’s behavior during the Oval office meeting. He didn’t follow protocol and was disrespectful. He berated and interrupted his hosts.

I’d like to add that he made obnoxious faces the entire time. It was childish and part of a show for someone – his citizens? The American Left? The EU?

Speaker Johnson said Republicans did not cut Medicaid, Medicare, or Social Security. He is employing work requirements. Everyone should want that. Why is that political?

Republicans want the war to end. It has gone on too long and Ukrainians can’t win.

Don’t be gaslit:

Mr. Zelensky hangs with leftists who are feeding him misinformation. Victor Davis Hanson explains why the Ukrainian president was foolish.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments